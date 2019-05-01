My OBT

U.K.-based ceramics artist Sophie Southgate knows how to attract people to her work. She plays with inviting shapes, tempting colors, and intriguing textures, and unlike most ceramicists, she wants people to pick up her works and interact with them. Judging by my reaction, she must be very successful; I definitely want to touch them!

“Crossing the boundaries of art, craft and design, her work explores human-object interaction. She takes inspiration from the universal language of pattern, geometry and colour, and the infinite. Sophie combines multiple methods of making to create highly refined, curious objects.”

-Sophie Southgate Artist Statement

After winning all kinds of awards for her work, Southgate set up her own studio in 2016, The Clay Room UK. In addition to producing yummy ceramics, the artist teaches adult pottery courses and mould-making workshops. She also teaches children’s pottery courses at Tonbridge School nearby.

You can follow Sophie Southgate on her website and on Instagram and Twitter.

This week has been my first proper week back teaching from my studios. I have several group workshops teaching beginners a little throwing and hand-building, a private mould-making and slip-Casting workshop for two wonderful ladies, and today I am teaching a three hour private throwing lesson. I’ve also finished several new moulds and done some casting, and tomorrow I am teaching a full day of slip-casting in porcelain from my home studio. It’s been full on, but I’m happy to be back into the swing of teaching. #colour #texture #ceramics #keramik #porcelain #slipcast #contemporarycraft #craft #design #sophiesouthgate #craftsmanship #ceramicdesign #britishcraft #clay #ceramicstudio

This weekend sees the opening of Monumentality/Fragility in Kilkenny Ireland – The European Prize for Applied Arts at the National Design and Craft Gallery. If you are in Ireland make the trip to see this exhibition, it showcases extraordinary European craft and it is an honour to be apart of the show. The opening in Mons last year was a highlight of my career to date, I met fantastic people and was inspired by their incredible work. The exhibition runs until the 23rd June ~ @wcceurope @becraftorg #europeanprizeforappliedarts #contemporarycraft #europeanandproud #loveeurope #craft #art #design #ceramics #porcelain #keramik #texture #colour #ceramicdesign #britishcraft #modernceramics

  1. bcparkison
    May 1, 2019 at 7:51 am

    You do want to hold them don’t you.? So smooth and precisely cut.Facebook is full of the fact most of our used dishes etc are full of the stuff. Not good. No more lead crystal for wedding gifts.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      May 1, 2019 at 8:56 am

      As a species, we have really made a hash of things. We learned yesterday that the new biodegradable sunscreens that ecologists we’re recommending to help preserve our coral reefs has caused a dramatic unbalance in the Caribbean. You can now hardly get in the ocean because the bio sunscreen encouraged the rapid growth of one type of seaweed. It’s ruining boats and doing terrible things to tourism. They now ask that you not wear any sunscreen at all. We bought our first swim shirts this week. Too little too late, I’m afraid.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 1, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Oooooh! These are so pleasing and restful to look at – and definitely tactile.

  3. Diane
    May 1, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    I LOVE these!

