U.K.-based ceramics artist Sophie Southgate knows how to attract people to her work. She plays with inviting shapes, tempting colors, and intriguing textures, and unlike most ceramicists, she wants people to pick up her works and interact with them. Judging by my reaction, she must be very successful; I definitely want to touch them!
“Crossing the boundaries of art, craft and design, her work explores human-object interaction. She takes inspiration from the universal language of pattern, geometry and colour, and the infinite. Sophie combines multiple methods of making to create highly refined, curious objects.”-Sophie Southgate Artist Statement
After winning all kinds of awards for her work, Southgate set up her own studio in 2016, The Clay Room UK. In addition to producing yummy ceramics, the artist teaches adult pottery courses and mould-making workshops. She also teaches children’s pottery courses at Tonbridge School nearby.
You can follow Sophie Southgate on her website and on Instagram and Twitter.
