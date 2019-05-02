*This will make sense later. Sort of.
No Etsomnia this week, since we’re on vacation, but I think today’s subject is special enough to make up for it. This is likely the most stylish, comfortable-looking tiny house I’ve ever seen. Beloved and I watched the video together, and decided pretty much right away that while the house is glorious, the Living Big in a Tiny House video tour involved way too many words. (Wine may have influenced this opinion.) When did I become so impatient?
If you, too, have the attention span of a millennial flea (I’ll bet you were wondering what that title meant!), I recommend you do what we did:
- Pour more wine.
- Talk through the video.
- Calculate whether or not the home is bigger than our Manhattan apartment. (It is. It also had more closets and a bigger kitchen.)
- Discuss the irony that the show’s host, Bryce, is 6’2,” yet tours tiny homes for a living.
- Do terrible impressions of the accents.
- Eventually mute the video and just look at the lovely house.
- More wine.
If you have more patience (or less wine) than I do, you can watch Living Big in a Tiny House‘s videos on YouTube.
May 2, 2019 at 7:19 am
“Lot’s of room for book storage . . . “. Uhm, no . . . .
May 2, 2019 at 7:48 am
I thought the same! They are obviously not readers. I’m clearly not cut out for tiny home living, but I am still fascinated by the things.
May 2, 2019 at 7:46 am
wow! They did a beautiful job but it is certainly for younger people. The ‘high’ rise on the main staircase would be hard on my knees and legs The surrounding land is really pretty.
May 2, 2019 at 7:50 am
I often think only the very young and bendy could live in these things, but I still find them adorable to look at.
May 2, 2019 at 12:38 pm
I am a fan of tiny homes too. I could never live in one full time but love the idea of having one serve as a vacation bolthole (never going to happen obviously). I would say, however, that this is more of a compact home rather than a tiny home. I also think it probably only works as it does because they have the ability to treat their outdoor space as more rooms. My favourite bit was the hexagonal tile floor meeting the wooden floor.
May 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm
I loved that! So creative. Wish I could do that in our house
May 2, 2019 at 6:30 pm
I love the idea of a tiny house, but between my vast collection of books and the need for a decent kitchen, I don’t think it would work. But a girl can dream . . .
