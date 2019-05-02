Living Big in a Tiny House

*This will make sense later. Sort of.

No Etsomnia this week, since we’re on vacation, but I think today’s subject is special enough to make up for it. This is likely the most stylish, comfortable-looking tiny house I’ve ever seen. Beloved and I watched the video together, and decided pretty much right away that while the house is glorious, the Living Big in a Tiny House video tour involved way too many words. (Wine may have influenced this opinion.) When did I become so impatient?

If you, too, have the attention span of a millennial flea (I’ll bet you were wondering what that title meant!), I recommend you do what we did:

Pour more wine. Talk through the video. Calculate whether or not the home is bigger than our Manhattan apartment. (It is. It also had more closets and a bigger kitchen.) Discuss the irony that the show’s host, Bryce, is 6’2,” yet tours tiny homes for a living. Do terrible impressions of the accents. Eventually mute the video and just look at the lovely house. More wine.

If you have more patience (or less wine) than I do, you can watch Living Big in a Tiny House‘s videos on YouTube.