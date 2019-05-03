Exposed and Protected

Kristy Blackwell

Whether Toronto-based artist Kristy Blackwell is painting or drawing (or both), her artwork is fantastically, amazingly realistic. Her subjects show great depth, managing to exude strength while still sneaking flashes of their vulnerability. The combination, typically shown on a featureless background, is really powerful. Her work exudes such confidence, I thought for sure the artist was a woman of advanced age. I was surprised to learn she is only approaching middle age. An old soul, clearly.

“Kristy Blackwell… is always experimenting with materials and palettes, but her subject matter remains consistent – the depiction of strength alongside vulnerability, and the psychological barrier between the inner mind and the infinite. There is common understanding in these personal images: beauty in sadness and in fortitude, beauty in the exposed and in the protected.” -About Kristy Blackwell

You can see all of Kristy Blackwell’s inspiring work on her website and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.