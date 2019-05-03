My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Exposed and Protected

by 9 Comments

Kristy Blackwell

Whether Toronto-based artist Kristy Blackwell is painting or drawing (or both), her artwork is fantastically, amazingly realistic. Her subjects show great depth, managing to exude strength while still sneaking flashes of their vulnerability. The combination, typically shown on a featureless background, is really powerful. Her work exudes such confidence, I thought for sure the artist was a woman of advanced age. I was surprised to learn she is only approaching middle age. An old soul, clearly.

“Kristy Blackwell… is always experimenting with materials and palettes, but her subject matter remains consistent – the depiction of strength alongside vulnerability, and the psychological barrier between the inner mind and the infinite. There is common understanding in these personal images: beauty in sadness and in fortitude, beauty in the exposed and in the protected.”

-About Kristy Blackwell

You can see all of Kristy Blackwell’s inspiring work on her website and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

11”x14” #oilpainting on #goldleaf panel

A post shared by Kristy Blackwell (@kristyblackwellpaints) on

View this post on Instagram

Another little. 5”x7” #oilpainting on #panel

A post shared by Kristy Blackwell (@kristyblackwellpaints) on

View this post on Instagram

Getting started.

A post shared by Kristy Blackwell (@kristyblackwellpaints) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Exposed and Protected

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 3, 2019 at 7:12 am

    Any artist who can do people and animals too has it. I don’t and can’t do either.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Prior...
    May 3, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    Much appreciation for her skill and uniqueness 😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 3, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    These are so good. I am especially impressed by her rendering of flesh tones. I love the bold use of colour and my eyes are especially drawn to the pieces that incorporate gold. It’s the magpie in me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.