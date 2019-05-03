Exposed and Protected

Whether Toronto-based artist Kristy Blackwell is painting or drawing (or both), her artwork is fantastically, amazingly realistic. Her subjects show great depth, managing to exude strength while still sneaking flashes of their vulnerability. The combination, typically shown on a featureless background, is really powerful. Her work exudes such confidence, I thought for sure the artist was a woman of advanced age. I was surprised to learn she is only approaching middle age. An old soul, clearly.
“Kristy Blackwell… is always experimenting with materials and palettes, but her subject matter remains consistent – the depiction of strength alongside vulnerability, and the psychological barrier between the inner mind and the infinite. There is common understanding in these personal images: beauty in sadness and in fortitude, beauty in the exposed and in the protected.”-About Kristy Blackwell
You can see all of Kristy Blackwell’s inspiring work on her website and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
May 3, 2019 at 7:12 am
Any artist who can do people and animals too has it. I don’t and can’t do either.
May 3, 2019 at 10:35 am
Same here, but at least we have the capacity to appreciate those who can!
May 3, 2019 at 7:33 am
Nice post!!!
May 3, 2019 at 9:22 am
Thank you!
May 3, 2019 at 12:05 pm
Much appreciation for her skill and uniqueness 😊
May 3, 2019 at 2:13 pm
They really are lovely paintings!
May 3, 2019 at 12:20 pm
These are so good. I am especially impressed by her rendering of flesh tones. I love the bold use of colour and my eyes are especially drawn to the pieces that incorporate gold. It’s the magpie in me.
May 3, 2019 at 2:14 pm
You and me, both! I have thought of you a million times this week. Mexico is full of sparkles!
May 3, 2019 at 2:52 pm
Yes, I love the art style in Mexico (and the food). I am sure you are both having an absolutely amazing time.
