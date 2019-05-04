My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Rule Breaker

by Leave a comment

Gunnel Sahlin

One of Sweden’s foremost glass artists, Gunnel Sahlin spent 22 years as the designer for the prestigious Kosta Boda glassworks. Sahlin grew up appreciating pop art, and her gorgeous, organic-looking pieces are inspired by nature. The artist gets many of her design ideas while walking the forest which surrounds her converted school house home in Sörmland.

In school, Sahlin studied textiles. She was initially hired by the Swedish glass giant Kosta Boda to design textiles for a new home accessories line they were exploring. The line was eventually scrapped, but in the meantime, Sahlin grew fascinated by glass work and took a few classes. Impressed with her fresh eye, Kosta Boda moved her over to their glass department, where she rose quickly through the ranks, making a name for herself by approaching glass in a different way. Because the artist hadn’t studied glass, she didn’t know the accepted conventions, and so ignored them. Her unexpected departures formed some of the most memorable and iconic pieces Kosta Boda ever produced.

You can follow Gunnel Sahlin on her website and Instagram, and many of her glass pieces can be found for sale on Etsy and Ebay.

View this post on Instagram

Välkomna!

A post shared by STUDIO GUNNEL SAHLIN (@gunnelsah) on

View this post on Instagram

✨Smukt glas fra Kosta Boda – 350 kr / 95 kr / 95 kr✨ Gunnel Sahlin er formgiveren bag den fantastiske blå vase fra Kosta Boda. Den er muligvis fra serien 'Frutteria', er signeret 'Kosta Boda GS 89905' og i helt perfekt stand. H: ca 18 cm. Ø: ca 15 cm. Vægt: 1.1 kg. Kosta Boda 'Rainbow' vase designet af Bertil Vallien. Signeret: Boda B Vallien 48227. H: 19 cm. Top: 9 x 7 cm. Flot stand, ingen skader. Gul miniature skål med violet kant fra Kosta Boda. Den er usigneret men er sandsynligvis af Vallien. Smuk – og i fineste stand. H: 4,5 cm. Ø: ca 7,8 cm. #boda #kostaboda #gunnelsahlin #frutteria #bertilvallien #rainbow #glas #glaskunst #artglass #glasvase #svenskdesign #tilsalg #sælges #boligliv #boligindretning #boliginspiration #boligstyling

A post shared by Hobby-loppeist 🙂 (@betina_loppefund) on

View this post on Instagram

#glasswork #art #gunnelsahlin

A post shared by Scott Villacora (@scott777v) on

View this post on Instagram

Nu visar jag nytt glas på Svenskt Tenn

A post shared by STUDIO GUNNEL SAHLIN (@gunnelsah) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.