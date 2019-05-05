My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Knitted, Knotted, Twisted, & Twined*

Mary Lee Hu

*Title shamelessly stolen from the Bellevue Arts Museum.

American goldsmith Mary Lee Hu is known the world over for her innovative use of textile techniques in weaving precious metals to form utterly unique wearable pieces. She is considered something of a jeweler’s jeweler, garnering attention and gathering awards throughout the art jewelry community. Her most iconic works

Not content just to make beautiful things, Hu first educated herself about the history of adornment. Her work, therefore, shows references to many historic styles of jewelry. Her extensive knowledge of historic shapes and techniques has also made her an ideal teacher. Hu is a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. She has received three NEA Craftsman Fellowships, and her pieces are included in many prestigious collections including the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Renwick Gallery, the American Crafts Museum, and the Art Institute of Chicago.

Mary Lee Hu doesn’t seem to have a web presence, but I guess she doesn’t really need one. There’s plenty of word-of-mouth publicity about her, and she’s already in such demand, she doesn’t seem to need to market herself at all. Good for her!

  1. bcparkison
    May 5, 2019 at 7:31 am

    I can’t even begin to understand the process. The idea and design end I can but the actual doing is outside of my thinking. Must take a lot of hours.

