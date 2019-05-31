Today’s artist goes by the name ChuChu NY, a paper artist, milliner, and fashion designer. After studying millinery at the Fashion Institute of Technology, her experiments in folded-paper fashions captured the attention of many stylists and designers. ChuChu’s hats, jewelry, and accessories have been shown in more than 15 group shows at New York Fashion Week, and she is getting plenty of editorial work as well.

ChuChu doesn’t limit herself to paper; her pieces can also incorporate felt, leather, or plastic. The artist chooses each project’s materials based on the geometry of the piece. Her folding techniques, while new, have their roots in traditional Asian methods of paper folding.

