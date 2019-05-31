Today’s artist goes by the name ChuChu NY, a paper artist, milliner, and fashion designer. After studying millinery at the Fashion Institute of Technology, her experiments in folded-paper fashions captured the attention of many stylists and designers. ChuChu’s hats, jewelry, and accessories have been shown in more than 15 group shows at New York Fashion Week, and she is getting plenty of editorial work as well.
ChuChu doesn’t limit herself to paper; her pieces can also incorporate felt, leather, or plastic. The artist chooses each project’s materials based on the geometry of the piece. Her folding techniques, while new, have their roots in traditional Asian methods of paper folding.
You can follow ChuChu NY on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
May 31, 2019 at 6:25 am
Well..the design element is certainly there but function? Wonder how the are attached to the head so the stay put?
May 31, 2019 at 7:03 am
May 31, 2019 at 7:07 am
Good question. I think they are meant more for fashion editorial than actually to be worn.
May 31, 2019 at 7:10 am
Sorry for the repeat comment. It kept telling me the comment didn’t post!
May 31, 2019 at 7:12 am
Ive been there
May 31, 2019 at 12:11 pm
Even when I know these pieces are constructed from paper, I am looking at them and it does not compute. Exceptional folding and paper engineering skills.
