Etsomnia™ 227: Black and White

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Since we are about to head into rainbow month, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, I thought this week should be a little more monochrome. Here’s what I learned about black and white this week: even when it’s a little silly, it’s not that bad. There’s a reason it has been popular forever; you really have to work hard to screw it up. I had a devil of a time finding Etsomnia™ fodder this week. This post will also mark my final Etsomnia™ using the old WordPress editor. Farewell, 380 pixel wide left and right images! I won’t miss you a bit!

