Etsomnia™ 227: Black and White

What a fun and creative way to say “honey, I’m not in the mood!”
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Since we are about to head into rainbow month, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, I thought this week should be a little more monochrome. Here’s what I learned about black and white this week: even when it’s a little silly, it’s not that bad. There’s a reason it has been popular forever; you really have to work hard to screw it up. I had a devil of a time finding Etsomnia™ fodder this week. This post will also mark my final Etsomnia™ using the old WordPress editor. Farewell, 380 pixel wide left and right images! I won’t miss you a bit!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
Magnificent vegan leather rings by Rannka
It takes a unique set of skills to make a black & white wedding dress look bad. This seller has cracked the code!
Ugly? Sure. But I bet it would pack a punch if you had to defend yourself!
Holy cow, this 2-finger black-and-white diamond ring is making me all tingly! By NicoFilimonJewelry
As modern necklaces go, this isn’t a terrible-looking one. But it’s made of silkworm castings, which I use every day to exfoliate. Yuck.
I’m uncomfortable. It’s looking at me.
I am always drawn to vintage silk kimono, and this one is fantastic! By NorthernTraders
I know about bell bottoms, but I always thought they had tops.
If I didn’t spend my days covered in New York dirt, I’d be all over these! By Hozey
This is ‘plarn,’ A.K.A. plastic yarn. Which is a pretentious way of saying ‘plastic bags in a ball.’ People are weird.
Did you know you could buy vintage bedpans on Etsy? I didn’t. Remember how nice that was?
I wonder if this is what is meant by the ‘lunatic fringe’?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
May 30, 2019 at 6:40 am
LOL…I think we still have one of those bed pans around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 30, 2019 at 9:56 am
Horrifying.
LikeLike
May 30, 2019 at 8:37 am
Hi Donna!
As usual, you share such neat stuff! But! I gotta jump in on the Plarn. Plarn is a fantastic way to minimally recycle old plastic bags into use-able stuff! Like easy to clean and pretty rugs! 🙂
Anyway, just wanted to share that.
Thank you for all you share, Donna.
Blessings & OhWhooop!
Cap’n Toni with my Coco and Maya Pups and All the Animal-Kids of the lil Haus….
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 30, 2019 at 9:58 am
If I’d known plarn could look like that, I would have been much kinder about it! Thanks for educating me, Cap’n!
LikeLike