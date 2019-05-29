The Pool Guy

Eric Zener

Self-taught photorealistic painter Eric Zener paints swimmers, divers, and water scenes, all in and around swimming pools. They look to me just like how I remember summers in my childhood. I was that kid that was always in the water.

Zener grew up by the water in Encinitas, California, the son of a psychologist and a violinist. His grandmother was an artist, and he recalls her seeming bigger than life to him. He says he grew up feeling like art was a legitimate career path, not just something one did for fun. His upbringing also gave him a healthy respect for water.

“Water has been the source of a variety of narratives: spiritual and physical renewal, taking the plunge and nostalgic memories of play and fun from childhood. Eric has always been intrigued by our relationship with nature – from its transformative qualities to produce joy to its equally transformative quality of fear and danger.” -Artist Profile, Eric Zener

You can follow the very talented Eric Zener on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.