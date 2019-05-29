My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Pool Guy

Eric Zener

Self-taught photorealistic painter Eric Zener paints swimmers, divers, and water scenes, all in and around swimming pools. They look to me just like how I remember summers in my childhood. I was that kid that was always in the water.

Zener grew up by the water in Encinitas, California, the son of a psychologist and a violinist. His grandmother was an artist, and he recalls her seeming bigger than life to him. He says he grew up feeling like art was a legitimate career path, not just something one did for fun. His upbringing also gave him a healthy respect for water.

“Water has been the source of a variety of narratives: spiritual and physical renewal, taking the plunge and nostalgic memories of play and fun from childhood. Eric has always been intrigued by our relationship with nature – from its transformative qualities to produce joy to its equally transformative quality of fear and danger.”

-Artist Profile, Eric Zener

You can follow the very talented Eric Zener on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.

Self portrait in progress. 60×70"

On exhibition at Tinney Contemporary

Westdrift Hotel Mural Manhattan Beach, CA

In process…

Done…I think..

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “The Pool Guy

  1. bcparkison
    May 29, 2019 at 7:08 am

    Photo real is truely said. Any one who can do water and bubbles ……just good stuff.

  2. janhaltn
    May 29, 2019 at 7:19 am

    I don’t remember any other artist doing this type of art. Beautiful work. Yes, I would love to have one of his paintings in my house. Hal

