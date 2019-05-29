The Pool Guy

Self-taught photorealistic painter Eric Zener paints swimmers, divers, and water scenes, all in and around swimming pools. They look to me just like how I remember summers in my childhood. I was that kid that was always in the water.
Zener grew up by the water in Encinitas, California, the son of a psychologist and a violinist. His grandmother was an artist, and he recalls her seeming bigger than life to him. He says he grew up feeling like art was a legitimate career path, not just something one did for fun. His upbringing also gave him a healthy respect for water.
“Water has been the source of a variety of narratives: spiritual and physical renewal, taking the plunge and nostalgic memories of play and fun from childhood. Eric has always been intrigued by our relationship with nature – from its transformative qualities to produce joy to its equally transformative quality of fear and danger.”-Artist Profile, Eric Zener
You can follow the very talented Eric Zener on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.
May 29, 2019 at 7:08 am
Photo real is truely said. Any one who can do water and bubbles ……just good stuff.
May 29, 2019 at 8:39 am
I love how much movement and excitement they have in them! And he really is the master of bubbles.
May 29, 2019 at 7:19 am
I don’t remember any other artist doing this type of art. Beautiful work. Yes, I would love to have one of his paintings in my house. Hal
May 29, 2019 at 8:40 am
I really love them, too!
