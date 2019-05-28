The Hound + The Fox

When I was doing research for my post about Peter Hollens, I came across this sweet-faced, sweet-voiced husband & wife duo from Oregon, and I made a note to check them out when I had time.

I finally got around to looking them up, so today, I am pleased to bring you the beautiful vocals and adorably awkward music videos by the duo known as The Hound + The Fox. These are not slick performers, and I have discovered that their gawkiness has increased my enjoyment of their music exponentially. Their goofy faces and cringe-worthy dance moves make for a really fun counterpoint to their magnificent voices and lovely music.

Their enjoyment of each other is obvious in every one of their videos, which is maybe why their awkwardness is so endearing. But seriously, why do they move like they don’t know how to human?

You can follow The Hound + The Fox on Facebook and on their YouTube channel.