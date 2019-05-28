My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Hound + The Fox

by 2 Comments

When I was doing research for my post about Peter Hollens, I came across this sweet-faced, sweet-voiced husband & wife duo from Oregon, and I made a note to check them out when I had time.

I finally got around to looking them up, so today, I am pleased to bring you the beautiful vocals and adorably awkward music videos by the duo known as The Hound + The Fox. These are not slick performers, and I have discovered that their gawkiness has increased my enjoyment of their music exponentially. Their goofy faces and cringe-worthy dance moves make for a really fun counterpoint to their magnificent voices and lovely music.

Their enjoyment of each other is obvious in every one of their videos, which is maybe why their awkwardness is so endearing. But seriously, why do they move like they don’t know how to human?

You can follow The Hound + The Fox on Facebook and on their YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The Hound + The Fox

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    May 28, 2019 at 6:22 am

    What a beautiful way to start the day. Very enjoyable. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    May 28, 2019 at 6:57 am

    Nothing like sweet young love. Throw in sweet voices and a baby and you got it.

