All By Himself

Peter Hollens

In 2017, I wrote about the American folk song, Shennandoah, including in the post a YouTube video of Peter Hollens singing the song. Though the post does contain my favorite closing line of all time, I must have been busy, because I didn’t do any research into the singer. Since he popped up in my feed this week, I thought I’d give him a thorough going over. (That didn’t sound right at all. You know what I mean.)

This young man is a beautiful singer and a brilliant producer. His music is all a cappella. On the majority of his songs, he records all the parts himself, then mixes them down. No easy trick, believe me, and his finished recordings are positively flawless. And he’s not just highly skilled in the recording studio; he’s also impressively prolific, releasing a new song every other week.

Hollens got involved with a cappella music in 1999 while he was attending the Univeristy of Oregon. Along with a fellow student, he co-founded the university’s first male a cappella group, On The Rocks. The artist has come a long, long way since then, acquiring millions of followers across all the popular social media sites. In addition to his busy recording and performing schedule, Hollens also finds time to be a consultant and music educator and even serves on the YouTube creator advisory board.

The artist is as generous with his knowledge as he is with his time:

“In December of 2017, Hollens launched the Hollens Creator Academy, a robust, online education video series that teaches aspiring creators the key entrepreneurship skills and strategies needed to live their passion in the digital age.” -About Peter Hollens

You can follow the impressive Peter Hollens on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. And go check out the Creator Academy. I know I am going to!