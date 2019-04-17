Making it Wright

If you, like me, have a deep and abiding love for the architecture and design of Frank Lloyd Wright, and if you, unlike me, have $12.9 million* burning a hole in your pocket, this pair of houses on a private island may be for you. Though they were designed by the visionary architect in 1950, only the smaller cottage was ever built. Until now.
*Plus $145,268 annual property tax…
In 1950, an engineer named Ahmed “A.K.” Chahroudi bought the 10-acre Petre island, located in Lake Mahopac, 1 hour north of New York City. He then commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright to design a grand house for the island. However, the first design, a $50K 5,000 square foot house, would have exceeded Chahroudi’s budget by quite a bit. Wright went back to the drawing board, and returned with a design for a modest 1,200 square foot cottage instead. The cottage was built and used for years as a summer house for the Chahroudi family.
In 1996, the island was bought by contractor John Massaro for $770K (!). Massaro learned of the island’s history, and decided to bring Wright’s original plans to life. The plans were never finished, so the enterprising contractor hired Thomas A. Heinz, a Frank Lloyd Wright scholar, to complete the design, which was built in 2007. Per Massaro’s instructions, Heinz included updated details like HVAC, a helipad, and other modern conveniences. These updates proved hugely controversial with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, who refused to certify the structure. Massaro filed a lawsuit, which was eventually settled with him agreeing to characterize the house as merely being “inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.”
In November 2012 the property was listed for sale for $20 million, but it didn’t sell. The asking price has been lowered repeatedly over the last 7 years, and was further reduced to $12.9 million this year. It will be interesting to see what happens to this fascinating property.
You can check out all the property details on the Douglas Elliman listing page.
April 17, 2019 at 6:46 am
I love this. I too have a special place in my heart for extraordinary architecture and for my favorite architect, (a little bias) my son. It was my son who introduced me to several great architects such Frank L. Wright and Louis Kahn among others. Thanks for your post. And thanks for stopping by Poemattic.
April 17, 2019 at 8:49 am
That’s so cool that your son is an architect. It was on the short list of things I wanted to be when I grew up, but I never got around to it. Still fascinates me!
April 17, 2019 at 11:46 am
It’s never too late. I am still growing up. Happy Holidays.
April 17, 2019 at 7:28 am
Like you I adore Frank Lloyd Wright and still fondly remember my first trip to Chicago in 1990 when I faithfully visited many of his properties which still look very contemporary. Sadly I don’t have a spare US$12.9 million so won’t be buying the above house.
April 17, 2019 at 8:52 am
Oh, boo. If every one of my blog followers donated $2,0410, the house would be ours. It’d be a little tight, though…
April 17, 2019 at 8:07 am
it is a masterpiece but I really can’t even imagine living in it. I’m more of a Biltmore House girl. lol
April 17, 2019 at 8:54 am
I’m not sure I could live in it either, and I think Biltmore house is a bit too much dusting for me. I would be perfectly happy with one of those Craftsman Sears & Roebuck houses. https://myonebeautifulthing.com/2014/05/02/sears-roebuck-homes/
April 17, 2019 at 9:28 am
Oh I like them too but truefully I’m more of a mountain cabin girl.
April 17, 2019 at 10:44 am
That sounds lovely, too!
April 17, 2019 at 8:39 am
I wonder if it did not sell because of the 2007/2008 economic crash – which likely impacted shoppers in this price range in 2012 and even now.
Or was it the “inspired” part – well
Either way – when it does sell someone is going to have a unique prospect
April 17, 2019 at 10:02 am
I could imagine scraping together the funds to buy the property, but not the property taxes! That’s a deal breaker for me.
April 17, 2019 at 8:52 am
I like the way you casually put ‘… a helipad and other modern conveniences..’
April 17, 2019 at 10:03 am
Ha! You know, Casual Helipad wouldn’t be a bad band name…
