Etsomnia™ 223: Emotional Baggage

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beloved, the besties, and I have been asked to revive one of our group costumes and march in this year’s Pride parade! It’s the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and the parade will be kind of a big deal. I need every element of what we’re wearing and carrying to be perfect. Since I’ve finished the costume stuff, I need to find a rainbow bag. It’s going to be a long day, and we can’t get through it without stuff – makeup, spirit gum, phone chargers, tiny bottles of vodka – but this costume doesn’t have a ton of pockets. So off to Etsy I go!

As with all of my searches, there is the usual spectrum of good things, bad things, and very bad things. Seemed like an Etsomnia™ opportunity!

