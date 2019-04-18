My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 223: Emotional Baggage

Look! A derpicorn! (I was going to say “a rare derpicorn,” but on Etsy, that’s not really accurate.)

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beloved, the besties, and I have been asked to revive one of our group costumes and march in this year’s Pride parade! It’s the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and the parade will be kind of a big deal. I need every element of what we’re wearing and carrying to be perfect. Since I’ve finished the costume stuff, I need to find a rainbow bag. It’s going to be a long day, and we can’t get through it without stuff – makeup, spirit gum, phone chargers, tiny bottles of vodka – but this costume doesn’t have a ton of pockets. So off to Etsy I go!

As with all of my searches, there is the usual spectrum of good things, bad things, and very bad things. Seemed like an Etsomnia™ opportunity!

Swoon-worthy backpack by KrukruStudio

This LGBT bag will “complete the look of fashionista.” I feel like if I carried this at Pride, I might be stoned to death.

It’s very realistic, but I can’t. I’m on a diet.

This reminds me of the seventies in all the best ways! By BohoRain

When boho turns to bo-no.

Is that really the best you can do?

While I feel there is too much of me to get away with a fanny pack, this reversible sequin number is very tempting! By HandmadeByJanel

“Fun rainbow crossbody.” More like off-body.

Looks like this backpack could use a trip to the dog groomer.

What a clever idea it is to make the handles rainbows coming out of clouds! By 7LittleMoments

I’m itchy. Is anyone else itchy?

While I haven’t seen it in person, I’m 100% sure it smells like spilled Bonne Bell Bubblegum Lip Smackers and old weed.

Yes, I’m gay, but I’m not twee tutu tote gay.

