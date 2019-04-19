My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

MozART

My old friend M. posted this on his Facebook wall a while back. He is a smart, creative, funny guy, so I played the video, chuckled, and forgot about it. Or so I thought. Last night, I had a vivid stress dream that I was attempting this same feat but only belatedly realized I couldn’t do any of the things this man is doing even one at a time. I figured it was a sign that I should share it.

The MozART Group is a quartet of very silly musicians who have clearly found themselves bored sitting in the pit. How else could you possibly come up with these ideas? All four of the musicians were trained at some of the most prestigious music academies in Europe, yet they retained the ability to find the humor in classical music.

“We exist despite the sober formality of great concert halls, despite the boredom of classical musicians’ life, despite fanatic lovers of classical music, despite fans of rock, rap, or pop who are afraid of classical music. We treat our Muse with a humorous irony and we’re sure she will have nothing against it!”

-About MozART Group

Thank goodness they found each other! They call what they do classical cabaret, and I think it’s just genius. Hope I get to see them live some day!

You can follow these joyous, silly, talented musicians on their website and on Facebook and YouTube.

