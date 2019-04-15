The Sun & Moon Kid

SunAndMoonKid

It took me a while to hunt down details about the paper artist Akiko Makihara, known on Instagram as SunAndMoonKid, but I eventually stumbled on an interview with the blog All Things Paper. I learned that Makihara is Japanese and lives in Los Angeles. She began her interest in paper quilling after coming across the wonderful work of Yulia Brodskaya (who I suspect has inspired many other artists, too!). Interestingly, Makihara puts her own stamp on the art form, adding cut, flat pieces of paper to give her works extra depth.

Her Japanese roots really do come through in her art in the most wonderful ways. I wasn’t able to learn much about the artist, but I am utterly fascinated with her complex designs, and I’ve had a great time searching them for hidden Easter eggs. I love art with surprises!

You can follow Akiko Makihara on Instagram.