My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Sun & Moon Kid

by 10 Comments

SunAndMoonKid

It took me a while to hunt down details about the paper artist Akiko Makihara, known on Instagram as SunAndMoonKid, but I eventually stumbled on an interview with the blog All Things Paper. I learned that Makihara is Japanese and lives in Los Angeles. She began her interest in paper quilling after coming across the wonderful work of Yulia Brodskaya (who I suspect has inspired many other artists, too!). Interestingly, Makihara puts her own stamp on the art form, adding cut, flat pieces of paper to give her works extra depth.

Her Japanese roots really do come through in her art in the most wonderful ways. I wasn’t able to learn much about the artist, but I am utterly fascinated with her complex designs, and I’ve had a great time searching them for hidden Easter eggs. I love art with surprises!

You can follow Akiko Makihara on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “The Sun & Moon Kid

Leave a comment

  1. Stuart Teicher
    April 15, 2019 at 6:34 am

    I love “Experiment.” Amazing how someone could mess around, just testing out new material, and still create art. I wish I had that kind of talent!

  2. janhaltn
    April 15, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Now any of that I would be super happy to have in my home. Beautiful work/art — Hal

  3. bcparkison
    April 15, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Oh my…quilling is an art but adding the flat paper is beyond just quilling. It is amazing. Wonder why she left out the east coast on the USA?

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 15, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Impressive stuff. There is the skill of working with the paper, of course, but also the conceptualising of the composition and building in all those layers of visuals, colours, and textures. The US Map is incredibly clever but my favourite is the cicada.

