The Sun & Moon Kid

It took me a while to hunt down details about the paper artist Akiko Makihara, known on Instagram as SunAndMoonKid, but I eventually stumbled on an interview with the blog All Things Paper. I learned that Makihara is Japanese and lives in Los Angeles. She began her interest in paper quilling after coming across the wonderful work of Yulia Brodskaya (who I suspect has inspired many other artists, too!). Interestingly, Makihara puts her own stamp on the art form, adding cut, flat pieces of paper to give her works extra depth.
Her Japanese roots really do come through in her art in the most wonderful ways. I wasn’t able to learn much about the artist, but I am utterly fascinated with her complex designs, and I’ve had a great time searching them for hidden Easter eggs. I love art with surprises!
You can follow Akiko Makihara on Instagram.
April 15, 2019 at 6:34 am
I love “Experiment.” Amazing how someone could mess around, just testing out new material, and still create art. I wish I had that kind of talent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 15, 2019 at 9:17 am
Same here. That’s okay. We have other talents!
LikeLike
April 15, 2019 at 7:29 am
Now any of that I would be super happy to have in my home. Beautiful work/art — Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 15, 2019 at 9:18 am
Beautiful and cheering! I would love to live with them, too.
LikeLike
April 15, 2019 at 7:40 am
Oh my…quilling is an art but adding the flat paper is beyond just quilling. It is amazing. Wonder why she left out the east coast on the USA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 15, 2019 at 9:20 am
Combining flat and quilled paper is such an interesting idea! I don’t think the East Coast is left out. It’s just forming the Statue of Liberty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 15, 2019 at 9:20 am
DUH…after reading more I get the whole picture of the USA. So smart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 15, 2019 at 9:21 am
Hahaha. It took me a minute to see it, too. The only thing I would change is I would have made the Lady green, but I guess that would be confusing with the flag anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 15, 2019 at 1:59 pm
Impressive stuff. There is the skill of working with the paper, of course, but also the conceptualising of the composition and building in all those layers of visuals, colours, and textures. The US Map is incredibly clever but my favourite is the cicada.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 15, 2019 at 6:29 pm
Love the cicada, but I think my fave it the jellyfish. So simple and pretty!
LikeLike