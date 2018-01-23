Paper, Glue, and Magic

A former early education school teacher, my mother was an absolute wizard at finding creative art projects for us to try. As much as I enjoyed playing outside, Mom’s rainy-day projects used to have me praying for weather. We spent a few of those happy days paper quilling, and I remember how much we enjoyed it. But I don’t think it ever occurred to either of us that someone could make an actual lucrative career out of twirling skinny strips of paper!

But paper artist Yulia Brodskaya does just that. With a long and impressive client list that includes such varied companies as Starbucks, Hermes, Issey Miyake, and Reader’s Digest, she continues to lead the paper artist pack with her beautiful, unexpected pieces, many which incorporate typographical art.

“I always had a special fascination for paper. During my Graphic Design studies, I tried some Origami, made hand-made paper sheets, collages etc – more like a personal hobby really. It just took me a while to find the technique/style that I really enjoyed and make it truly mine”

In addition to the joyful pieces you would expect from such an art form, Brodskaya also uses her medium to creates surprisingly-moving portraits of the elderly. As she points out, paper makes great wrinkles!

You can follow Brodskaya on her website and on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

All images property of Yulia Brodskaya.