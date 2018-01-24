Utopia and Utility

London designer Pia Wüstenberg combines hand-turned wood, blown glass, and thrown pottery (or brushed metal), into beautiful vessels that look like nothing I’ve ever seen. I love the contrast between the polished glass and the rough tops. And my crush on the pieces deepened once I’d watched the video of one of these pieces being made. I tried to find the video I watched on YouTube (because I can’t ever seem to master the embedding of Vimeo videos), but I was unsuccessful. The video can be viewed here. Pay special attention to the fitting of the wood to the glass at about minute 5.5. It’s very dramatic!

You can check out all of Wüstenberg’s beautiful work on the artist’s website, on her brand’s website, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

All images property of Pia Wüstenberg/Utopia & Utility.