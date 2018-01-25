Etsomnia™ 168: Happy Valentine’s Day?!?

My OBT

Who am I to judge? Dogs seem much happier than most of the people I know… By Suckycards

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I think Valentine’s Day is kind of bullshit. Of course, I can say that because I’m fortunate enough to spend my life with my Beloved, who makes me laugh and feel happy and safe, and all the good feelings. But still, I mostly associate V-Day with vapid, empty sentiments. That said, I really love most funny Valentine’s Day cards. Sure, some of them are in bad taste, some go too far (or way too far), and some don’t go far enough, but mostly, I think they’re extra funny. And Etsy is absolutely bursting with rude, unexpected, creative cards. And yes, I realize this post seems a bit premature, but if you, like me, want to purchase some of these wonderful cards, you’ll need to allow for shipping time!

By the way, today’s post is a bit on the adult side, so if profanity and graphic sexual references aren’t your thing, go check out these sexy chicken pictures instead.

Right? Who knew? By SadShop

Um, thank you? By SunshineSauce

Oh, thank goodness! I thought you were calling me a horse! By StudioBoketto

Sad, butt true. ElleBeeDesignUK

Wanna bet? By DiamondInTheRuffCo

I know a few people this would apply to, but I wouldn’t recommend giving them this card. By astackofpancakes

Sharks are my new favorite animal! By BettieConfetti

How do you know whether they’re princess parts? What if they’re really peasant parts? By CrudeCardsCom

I do love a Frenchie… By Baeckann

There’s nothing I can say about this that won’t get me in trouble! By TheFlamingoFactory

Listen: it is critical that you retain a little mystery, especially when it comes to the bathroom. You’ll thank me later. By
SunshineSauce

Well, that’s something, I guess. By LexDesignsUK

