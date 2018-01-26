My OBT

Making a Splash

Canan Esen

Fascinated with the natural world and concerned with the health of our oceans, young artist Canan Esen focuses her considerable talent on animals and ocean creatures. Her watercolors are sometimes literal and sometimes more fanciful, with entire ecosystems growing on the backs of whales. Incorporating artful drips and splashes that makes them seem almost casual, her portraits are sensitive, thoroughly modern, and undeniably beautiful.

You can follow the young artist on Pictame and Instagram, and BucketFeet even has a few pairs of shoes sporting one of her humpback paintings! Esen donates 10% of her profits to causes like Lonely Whale which are working to improve ocean life.

All images property of Canan Esen.

  1. Hopingandhappiness
    January 26, 2018 at 9:06 am

    This art is incredible – love it!

  2. Lydia Cost
    January 26, 2018 at 9:28 am

    These are one of my absolute favorites!

