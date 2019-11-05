My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Good on Paper

by 8 Comments

Rebekah Jenkins

UK-based artist Rebekah Jenkins creates remarkably lifelike portraits using just scissors, paper, and adhesive. The artist works from photographs, but she doesn’t use sketches, painted backgrounds, or guidelines of any kind. She just glues the tiny strips of colored paper directly onto her blank background, and somehow manages to achieve heartbreakingly-beautiful, expressive animal (and occasionally human) faces. What an incredible talent!

Jenkins began her art career as an illustrator, but that paint and pencils didn’t feel quite right. She spent some time exploring other arts and crafts, and it was while she was exploring art embroidery that she came across the paper quilling work of Yulia Brodskaya. That art so inspired her, she started working with paper right away, and it turned out to be the perfect way to express herself.

“When I discovered quilling, it seemed to to be a lovely way of creating hair, fur, and feathers so I began a series of British wildlife pictures with some success. The portraits and quilling seem to marry very naturally and the pet portraits began. I love the texture of the paper and how the image seems to change as the light shifts throughout the day.”

– Rebekah Jenkins

You can see all of Rebekah Jenkins’ beautiful paper art on her website and on Instagram and Etsy.

View this post on Instagram

*RAFFLE, WIN A PRIZE.!!!!!READ BELOW FOR DETAILS. ****Hey every body in insta land!!! I'm raffling off another one of my pet portrait commissions. It doesn't have to be a pet it could be a favourite animal. I don't mind. It's open to everyone in the world. It costs one pound per ticket. You can have as many tickets as you like but they must be bought using PayPal. Xxxx if you would like to enter please send me a message stating how many tickets you would like. I am not doing it for charity this time but to raise a bit of money for more art supplies for me to be able to exhibit some of my work this summer. It's been a long time coming. Xxxxxx #raffle #petportrait #prizes #oneoffart #commisionart #originalart #pets #animals ENTER BEFORE THE LAST DAY OF THE MONTH!!!! #artpalooza

A post shared by Rebekah jenkins (@rebekahjenkinspaperartist) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Good on Paper

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    November 5, 2019 at 8:12 am

    Goodness she is good with paper. The blackand white dogs almost look real.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    November 5, 2019 at 8:51 am

    I didn’t vote for it not because it isn’t outstanding work. Yes, they are beautiful but just didn’t work for me. Donna can’t hit out of the park home runs everyday. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Penny Wilson Writes
    November 5, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    Wow!! Amazing! Thanks for sharing!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 5, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    I really like the way the edges of the quilled paper create the texture of the animals’ coats. Very clever and well done.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.