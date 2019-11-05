Good on Paper

Rebekah Jenkins

UK-based artist Rebekah Jenkins creates remarkably lifelike portraits using just scissors, paper, and adhesive. The artist works from photographs, but she doesn’t use sketches, painted backgrounds, or guidelines of any kind. She just glues the tiny strips of colored paper directly onto her blank background, and somehow manages to achieve heartbreakingly-beautiful, expressive animal (and occasionally human) faces. What an incredible talent!

Jenkins began her art career as an illustrator, but that paint and pencils didn’t feel quite right. She spent some time exploring other arts and crafts, and it was while she was exploring art embroidery that she came across the paper quilling work of Yulia Brodskaya. That art so inspired her, she started working with paper right away, and it turned out to be the perfect way to express herself.

“When I discovered quilling, it seemed to to be a lovely way of creating hair, fur, and feathers so I began a series of British wildlife pictures with some success. The portraits and quilling seem to marry very naturally and the pet portraits began. I love the texture of the paper and how the image seems to change as the light shifts throughout the day.” – Rebekah Jenkins

You can see all of Rebekah Jenkins’ beautiful paper art on her website and on Instagram and Etsy.