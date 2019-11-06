My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

From Boats to Bathtubs

by 14 Comments

Nathie Katzoff

I realize I just installed a new bathroom, but OMG I NEED A WOODEN TUB! These are the stunning creations by Nathie Katzoff, A.K.A. NK Woodworking & Design. I’m especially obsessed with the bathtubs, though their stairs and furniture items are pretty remarkable, too. All of their wood creations are made from sustainable domestic and exotic hardwoods, their finishes are non-toxic, and the maker says the bathtubs are beautifully-insulated and built to last for generations. It makes sense that they would hold heat better than porcelain or acrylic. And they look pretty comfortable, too.

“Why wood? It is not petroleum-based, cast or a refined product that involves massive amounts of energy to create. Wood comes from the Earth, and if it is harvested and treated appropriately, it will last to forever.

“We use FSC-certified hardwoods and have done lots of recycling and reclaiming of local trees for much of our work. At the end of the day, beautiful and timeless pieces are the most sustainable, because when they go out of style, they don’t end up in a waste pile.”

– Nathie Kastoff

It will perhaps come as no surprise that Katzoff’s training and early career was spent on traditional wooden boat building, so you can rest assured the tubs are plenty watertight, too. And just look at those graceful shapes and grains!

You can follow NK Woodworking & Design on their website and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

There is a reason that Jeanne Chung @cozystylishchic always makes a list as a top design influencer, including the fact that she has an impeccable eye! She shared this staircase on her IG feed, made by @nk_woodworking_design (spotted at @kbis_official). It was constructed by using 4000 pieces of hand sculpted walnut. She dubbed it the 8th wonder of the world. I couldn’t agree more. 📷@cozystylishchic/ @shopcozystylishchic . PS If you are around Pasadena or surrounding areas her store, Cozy, Stylish, Chic is a must stop! . . . . . . . #repost #interiorstyle #interiordesign #interiordetails #interiordesigninspiration #staircases #art #design #architecturedose #architecture #kbis2018 #cozystylishchic #jeannechung #pasedenadesigner #interiorstyle #homedetails #homestyle #8thwonderoftheworld #nkwoodworking #staircase #theaceoftheday♠️

A post shared by Vicki Gladle Bolick (@theaceofspaceblog) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

14 thoughts on “From Boats to Bathtubs

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    November 6, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Things of immense beauty!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Dina
    November 6, 2019 at 7:42 am

    OMG, they are absolutely gorgeous!! 👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. loisajay
    November 6, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Look at that outdoor deck?! Wouldn’t that look fabulous…..in my house next door to Ina’s? Yes. Yes, it would. **in my dreams**

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    November 6, 2019 at 8:25 am

    My youngest son does wood work. Most of the time he is a “turner”. But nothing like this beautiful works. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. bcparkison
    November 6, 2019 at 9:18 am

    Beautiful. Wonder how you clean them?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. gifted50
    November 6, 2019 at 10:35 am

    I would love one of those tubs. Gorgeous.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. IreneDesign2011
    November 6, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Amazing hand work, Donna 😀
    He is really good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.