From Boats to Bathtubs

I realize I just installed a new bathroom, but OMG I NEED A WOODEN TUB! These are the stunning creations by Nathie Katzoff, A.K.A. NK Woodworking & Design. I’m especially obsessed with the bathtubs, though their stairs and furniture items are pretty remarkable, too. All of their wood creations are made from sustainable domestic and exotic hardwoods, their finishes are non-toxic, and the maker says the bathtubs are beautifully-insulated and built to last for generations. It makes sense that they would hold heat better than porcelain or acrylic. And they look pretty comfortable, too.
“Why wood? It is not petroleum-based, cast or a refined product that involves massive amounts of energy to create. Wood comes from the Earth, and if it is harvested and treated appropriately, it will last to forever.– Nathie Kastoff
“We use FSC-certified hardwoods and have done lots of recycling and reclaiming of local trees for much of our work. At the end of the day, beautiful and timeless pieces are the most sustainable, because when they go out of style, they don’t end up in a waste pile.”
It will perhaps come as no surprise that Katzoff’s training and early career was spent on traditional wooden boat building, so you can rest assured the tubs are plenty watertight, too. And just look at those graceful shapes and grains!
You can follow NK Woodworking & Design on their website and on Instagram.
November 6, 2019 at 7:34 am
Things of immense beauty!
November 6, 2019 at 7:42 am
OMG, they are absolutely gorgeous!! 👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻
November 6, 2019 at 9:35 am
Aren’t they? So luxe looking!
November 6, 2019 at 7:55 am
Look at that outdoor deck?! Wouldn’t that look fabulous…..in my house next door to Ina’s? Yes. Yes, it would. **in my dreams**
November 6, 2019 at 9:35 am
I spend a lot of time “in my dreams.” It’s a lovely place, and remarkably cheap!
November 6, 2019 at 8:25 am
My youngest son does wood work. Most of the time he is a “turner”. But nothing like this beautiful works. Hal
November 6, 2019 at 9:36 am
Turned wood projects are really cool. Good for him!
November 6, 2019 at 9:18 am
Beautiful. Wonder how you clean them?
November 6, 2019 at 9:37 am
I had the same thought. They say they’re sufficiently varnished that you should be able to use even bathroom cleaner on them, but I’m not sure I would do that.
November 6, 2019 at 10:35 am
I would love one of those tubs. Gorgeous.
November 6, 2019 at 3:39 pm
Me, too!
November 6, 2019 at 1:18 pm
Amazing hand work, Donna 😀
He is really good.
November 6, 2019 at 3:40 pm
You can imagine how beautiful his boats must have been!
November 6, 2019 at 3:42 pm
Yes, I can.
