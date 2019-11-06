From Boats to Bathtubs

Nathie Katzoff

I realize I just installed a new bathroom, but OMG I NEED A WOODEN TUB! These are the stunning creations by Nathie Katzoff, A.K.A. NK Woodworking & Design. I’m especially obsessed with the bathtubs, though their stairs and furniture items are pretty remarkable, too. All of their wood creations are made from sustainable domestic and exotic hardwoods, their finishes are non-toxic, and the maker says the bathtubs are beautifully-insulated and built to last for generations. It makes sense that they would hold heat better than porcelain or acrylic. And they look pretty comfortable, too.

“Why wood? It is not petroleum-based, cast or a refined product that involves massive amounts of energy to create. Wood comes from the Earth, and if it is harvested and treated appropriately, it will last to forever.



“We use FSC-certified hardwoods and have done lots of recycling and reclaiming of local trees for much of our work. At the end of the day, beautiful and timeless pieces are the most sustainable, because when they go out of style, they don’t end up in a waste pile.” – Nathie Kastoff

It will perhaps come as no surprise that Katzoff’s training and early career was spent on traditional wooden boat building, so you can rest assured the tubs are plenty watertight, too. And just look at those graceful shapes and grains!

You can follow NK Woodworking & Design on their website and on Instagram.