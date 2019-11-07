Etsomnia™ 245: Barbie Girl

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Barbie has come a long way. Though when she was first introduced, Mattel started with unrealistic, idealized dolls, they have at least tried (albeit slowly) to expand their dolls to include women of diverse skin colors, ethnicities, body types, abilities, and careers. Sure, there’s been some unfortunate fashions and some feminist setbacks and quite a bit of cultural appropriation, but they do seem to be moving in the right direction. Of course, as you would expect, a brand this famous and this polarizing has inspired a lot of unexpected Barbie-inspired clothing and accessories. Some are wonderful or at least deliciously kitchy, but it’s definitely not all good.

You would have thought that by 1993, Mattel would have figured out that putting extra eyeliner on a white Barbie doesn’t make it a Chinese Barbie. Or a Japanese Barbie.

Did you know you can now buy fun wigs for your Barbie dolls? Me neither! By HandmadeFromOoakTree

“Dejected Barbie” art piece. Apparently, when Ken broke up with her, B went into some kind of manic tongue depressor crafts fugue. But then shouldn’t it be called “Depressed Barbie?”

Barbie-sized beers. Cute, but do you have anything imported? By HandmadeByJades

I can’t decide whether I want her or I want to be her! By TJRoyalAfricanDolls

I’d keep a close eye on anyone making – or, for that matter, wearing – dismembered Barbie jewelry

Shrimp on the Barbie. Yes, Dad, we get it.

As toilet paper cozies go, this one really takes the (urinal) cake!

I had one of these things when I was a kid, and I was positively obsessed! Sold by TalkingPlanterToys

This Barbie holiday stocking looks more like a thong worn by a patient appearing on one of those plastic surgery disaster shows

Country Charm Cracker Barrel Barbie. (I don’t think we’re supposed to call white people crackers anymore, even if they’re just dolls…)