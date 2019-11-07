Etsomnia™ 245: Barbie Girl

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Barbie has come a long way. Though when she was first introduced, Mattel started with unrealistic,
, they have at least tried (albeit slowly) to expand their dolls to include women of diverse idealized dolls , skin colors , ethnicities , body types , and abilities . Sure, there’s been some careers and some unfortunate fashions and quite a bit of feminist setbacks , but they do seem to be cultural appropriation . Of course, as you would expect, a brand this famous and this polarizing has inspired a lot of unexpected Barbie-inspired moving in the right direction and clothing . Some are accessories or at least wonderful , but it’s definitely deliciously kitchy . not all good
For more Etsy fun
, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
Without the weekly infusion of hilarious Etsy oddities that Etsomnia™ brings to my life, I think my days would feel empty.
You would have thought that by 1993, Mattel would have figured out that putting extra eyeliner on a white Barbie doesn’t make it a Chinese Barbie. Or a . Japanese Barbie
“Dejected Barbie” art piece. Apparently, when Ken broke up with her, B went into some kind of manic tongue depressor crafts fugue. But then shouldn’t it be called “Depressed Barbie?”
Barbie-sized beers. Cute, but do you have anything imported? By HandmadeByJades
I’d keep a close eye on anyone making – or, for that matter, wearing – dismembered Barbie jewelry
Shrimp on the Barbie. Yes, Dad, we get it.
As toilet paper cozies go, this one really takes the (urinal) cake!
I had one of these things when I was a kid, and I was positively obsessed! Sold by TalkingPlanterToys
This Barbie holiday stocking looks more like a thong worn by a patient appearing on one of those plastic surgery disaster shows
Country Charm Cracker Barrel Barbie. (I don’t think we’re supposed to call white people crackers anymore, even if they’re just dolls…)
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Crafts, Etsomnia™, Fashion, Humor, Shopping, Uncategorized | Tags: barbie, dolls, Etsomnia, etsy, funny, humor, Postaday | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
November 7, 2019 at 7:34 am
Never have been a Barbie fan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 7, 2019 at 9:59 am
I didn’t really play with the Barbies I had, but I did spend a ton of time designing clothing for them.
LikeLike
November 7, 2019 at 7:47 am
I never had Barbies so I don’t have that means to plug into the nostalgia of Barbie. My sister had Sindy dolls (a UK equivalent to Barbie) and really would have benefited from those doll wigs because she was forever tangling and then chopping their hair off. What is with dismemberment on Etsy by the way? A lamp full of heads and a necklace full of limbs makes me judder. I wish I had sent you the photo of a thing I found when having a thorough clear out of closets at work that was a hard plastic square containing a somewhat flattened naked Barbie with a gash across her neck, wrists, and ankles. It basically read as serial killer training for preschoolers. I swiftly put it in the dumpster pile.
Found it!
https://www.ebay.com/itm/BARBIE-FUN-FABRIC-FASHION-DESIGN-DRESS-DISPLAY-SEALED-SELLADA-NEW-NUEVO-RARE/352787723502?hash=item5223c974ee:g:zH0AAOSwGUhdem8O
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 7, 2019 at 10:00 am
Wow. That’s really something. Your description made me laugh, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person