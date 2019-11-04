Helena Hauss

French artist and illustrator Helena Hauss says she was “bored and raised” in Paris, where she now lives and works. The art she’s able to produce using just ballpoint pens absolutely blows me away. Her meticulousness is phenomenal, and every corner of her art gets her full attention, no matter how seemingly insignificant the detail.

And now, the young artist is branching out. Hauss has created a series of gorgeously-detailed weapon sculptures which are as lethal-looking as they are beautiful. She calls the series Hell Hath No Fury.

“There were some things inside me I wanted to express which I felt I couldn’t do with just a drawing, I wanted to go beyond that. It’s an approach to represent the inner strength and fury that comes with being a woman, in contrast to an appearance of delicacy we’re too often branded with. Women have repeatedly been construed as the “weaker sex” and are regularly being preyed on or diminished in some way or another… This project is an expression of the contrasting subtleties that come with femininity, as well as an attempt at vindication from a feeling of constant vulnerability that’s been forced upon us. We’re too often perceived as something we’re not, and the best way to change that is to actually show ourselves, make ourselves be seen, be heard.” – Helena Hauss

Though the weapons look like delicate porcelain, they are in fact made from a strong polymer. Like all of her inspiration, they are made of sterner stuff.

You can see more of the badass art by Helena Hauss on her website and on Instagram.