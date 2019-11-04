My OBT

French artist and illustrator Helena Hauss says she was “bored and raised” in Paris, where she now lives and works. The art she’s able to produce using just ballpoint pens absolutely blows me away. Her meticulousness is phenomenal, and every corner of her art gets her full attention, no matter how seemingly insignificant the detail.

And now, the young artist is branching out. Hauss has created a series of gorgeously-detailed weapon sculptures which are as lethal-looking as they are beautiful. She calls the series Hell Hath No Fury.

“There were some things inside me I wanted to express which I felt I couldn’t do with just a drawing, I wanted to go beyond that. It’s an approach to represent the inner strength and fury that comes with being a woman, in contrast to an appearance of delicacy we’re too often branded with. Women have repeatedly been construed as the “weaker sex” and are regularly being preyed on or diminished in some way or another… This project is an expression of the contrasting subtleties that come with femininity, as well as an attempt at vindication from a feeling of constant vulnerability that’s been forced upon us. We’re too often perceived as something we’re not, and the best way to change that is to actually show ourselves, make ourselves be seen, be heard.”

– Helena Hauss

Though the weapons look like delicate porcelain, they are in fact made from a strong polymer. Like all of her inspiration, they are made of sterner stuff.

You can see more of the badass art by Helena Hauss on her website and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

400H in 1 MIN BALLPOINT PEN

A post shared by HELENA HAUSS (@helenahauss) on

View this post on Instagram

Increíble Helena Hauss y sus bolis! 😍

A post shared by Nico Antón (@nico_anton80) on

View this post on Instagram

@artparisartfair until sunday !

A post shared by HELENA HAUSS (@helenahauss) on

View this post on Instagram

The Fight – close up

A post shared by HELENA HAUSS (@helenahauss) on

View this post on Instagram

💙⚔️🖤 This year I’m debuting a new project at @artparisartfair : A Series of custom made sculptures hand painted in the delft blue style of ceramics. An approach to represent the inner strength and fury that comes with being a woman, in contrast to an appearance of delicacy we're too often branded with. Women have always been construed as the "weaker sex" and are constantly being preyed on, or diminished in some way or another. Too often portrayed as fragile and delicate, this project is an expression of the contrasting subtleties that come with femininity, as well as an attempt at vindication from a feeling of constant vulnerability that's been forced upon us. It’s about inner strength, fury and empowerment. As a way to say : contrary to what you might think; we’re not made of glass, porcelain or crystal, we’re not gonna break, we’re wearing full metal jackets, and we’re ready to fight back. …………………………………. #sculpture #art #contemporaryart #artparis #artparisartfair #artparis2019 #helenahauss #2019 #timesup #girlpower #grrrlarmy #ceramics #sculpture #resin #porcelain #delftblue #delftware @hervelancelin

A post shared by HELENA HAUSS (@helenahauss) on

View this post on Instagram

Bathtub

A post shared by HELENA HAUSS (@helenahauss) on

View this post on Instagram

The bet – close up

A post shared by HELENA HAUSS (@helenahauss) on

  1. spiritbabycomehome
    November 4, 2019 at 7:08 am

    Love this artist and her kick ass fury!

  3. bcparkison
    November 4, 2019 at 7:48 am

    Steadty hand and really good eye. Perfection.

  4. janhaltn
    November 4, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I probably took much time on a busy morning looking at all the detail she has put in. Outstanding. Now if that is a ball point, and not a brush that is even more amazing. – Loved it — Hal

  5. artfulblasphemer
    November 4, 2019 at 10:45 am

    I should really comment more—but this is the thing that brings me out of the woodwork. AMAZING. Thank you!

  6. IreneDesign2011
    November 4, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    She is very talented, Donna 😀

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 4, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    What a fantastic talent and an incredible imagination. I never, ever could have come up with the idea of Delftware weaponry. If I could only have one piece, I would totally choose that morning star.

