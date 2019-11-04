French artist and illustrator Helena Hauss says she was “bored and raised” in Paris, where she now lives and works. The art she’s able to produce using just ballpoint pens absolutely blows me away. Her meticulousness is phenomenal, and every corner of her art gets her full attention, no matter how seemingly insignificant the detail.
And now, the young artist is branching out. Hauss has created a series of gorgeously-detailed weapon sculptures which are as lethal-looking as they are beautiful. She calls the series Hell Hath No Fury.
“There were some things inside me I wanted to express which I felt I couldn’t do with just a drawing, I wanted to go beyond that. It’s an approach to represent the inner strength and fury that comes with being a woman, in contrast to an appearance of delicacy we’re too often branded with. Women have repeatedly been construed as the “weaker sex” and are regularly being preyed on or diminished in some way or another… This project is an expression of the contrasting subtleties that come with femininity, as well as an attempt at vindication from a feeling of constant vulnerability that’s been forced upon us. We’re too often perceived as something we’re not, and the best way to change that is to actually show ourselves, make ourselves be seen, be heard.”– Helena Hauss
Though the weapons look like delicate porcelain, they are in fact made from a strong polymer. Like all of her inspiration, they are made of sterner stuff.
You can see more of the badass art by Helena Hauss on her website and on Instagram.
November 4, 2019 at 7:08 am
Love this artist and her kick ass fury!
November 4, 2019 at 7:08 am
Me, too. I really want that axe!
November 4, 2019 at 7:13 am
Or the morning glory!
November 4, 2019 at 7:27 am
Amazing!!
November 4, 2019 at 7:48 am
Steadty hand and really good eye. Perfection.
November 4, 2019 at 8:49 am
She’s very talented!
November 4, 2019 at 10:01 am
I probably took much time on a busy morning looking at all the detail she has put in. Outstanding. Now if that is a ball point, and not a brush that is even more amazing. – Loved it — Hal
November 4, 2019 at 12:33 pm
I’m constantly amazed by how much people can produce using such humble materials.
November 4, 2019 at 10:45 am
I should really comment more—but this is the thing that brings me out of the woodwork. AMAZING. Thank you!
November 4, 2019 at 12:33 pm
I’m very pleased you like it!
November 4, 2019 at 2:48 pm
She is very talented, Donna 😀
November 4, 2019 at 3:05 pm
Do you think she was a doodler in school? I always wondered what would become of the school doodlers. I’d like to think they all turned into artists like this one.
November 4, 2019 at 3:08 pm
Yes, you might be right Donna.
November 4, 2019 at 2:56 pm
What a fantastic talent and an incredible imagination. I never, ever could have come up with the idea of Delftware weaponry. If I could only have one piece, I would totally choose that morning star.
November 4, 2019 at 3:07 pm
They’re all pretty wicked. The axe is my fave, but I wouldn’t be unhappy with any of them!
