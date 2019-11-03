Andrew Margetson’s beautiful short dance film, NELA, recently won the short film competition at Flatlands Dance Film Festival, which is how I first came across his work. Margetson is an interesting guy. He’s a multi award-winning director whose signature style incorporates music, choreography and movement.
“At university I had turned to film studies after realizing that watching Dirty Harry in the library counted as work.”– Andy Margetson in a 2005 interview with The Guardian
Though he started working in drama and documentaries, he’s now focused mainly on commercial work, and he’s made an amazing career out of it. Big-name clients know that when they want a happy, bouncy, memorable commercial, they call the Dance Guy. Magretson’s advertising clients include Coca Cola, Canon Cameras, Nintendo, Timberland, and the BBC, to name a few. All of his short films are extraordinary, and his commercials are every bit as much fun to watch as his more artistic, personal projects.
You can follow Andrew Margetson on his website and on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
November 3, 2019 at 9:03 am
If we could only turn back time, sixty years ago I could have been one of those male dancers. Today, with a rod up from the bottom of my foot, thru the ankle socket and into the leg bone to keep the bone in the socket, I have trouble just walking. But nobody can take away the memories which I have a lot of. Dance was a major part of my life as a teenager. I love watching it for hours and hours. I love the TV show “So You think you can dance”. Great day -= thanks Danna. Hal
