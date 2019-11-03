My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Dance Guy

by 1 Comment

NELA by Andrew Margetson

Andrew Margetson’s beautiful short dance film, NELA, recently won the short film competition at Flatlands Dance Film Festival, which is how I first came across his work. Margetson is an interesting guy. He’s a multi award-winning director whose signature style incorporates music, choreography and movement.

“At university I had turned to film studies after realizing that watching Dirty Harry in the library counted as work.”

– Andy Margetson in a 2005 interview with The Guardian

Though he started working in drama and documentaries, he’s now focused mainly on commercial work, and he’s made an amazing career out of it. Big-name clients know that when they want a happy, bouncy, memorable commercial, they call the Dance Guy. Magretson’s advertising clients include Coca Cola, Canon Cameras, Nintendo, Timberland, and the BBC, to name a few. All of his short films are extraordinary, and his commercials are every bit as much fun to watch as his more artistic, personal projects.

You can follow Andrew Margetson on his website and on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “The Dance Guy

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    November 3, 2019 at 9:03 am

    If we could only turn back time, sixty years ago I could have been one of those male dancers. Today, with a rod up from the bottom of my foot, thru the ankle socket and into the leg bone to keep the bone in the socket, I have trouble just walking. But nobody can take away the memories which I have a lot of. Dance was a major part of my life as a teenager. I love watching it for hours and hours. I love the TV show “So You think you can dance”. Great day -= thanks Danna. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.