NELA by Andrew Margetson

Andrew Margetson’s beautiful short dance film, NELA, recently won the short film competition at Flatlands Dance Film Festival, which is how I first came across his work. Margetson is an interesting guy. He’s a multi award-winning director whose signature style incorporates music, choreography and movement.

“At university I had turned to film studies after realizing that watching Dirty Harry in the library counted as work.” – Andy Margetson in a 2005 interview with The Guardian

Though he started working in drama and documentaries, he’s now focused mainly on commercial work, and he’s made an amazing career out of it. Big-name clients know that when they want a happy, bouncy, memorable commercial, they call the Dance Guy. Magretson’s advertising clients include Coca Cola, Canon Cameras, Nintendo, Timberland, and the BBC, to name a few. All of his short films are extraordinary, and his commercials are every bit as much fun to watch as his more artistic, personal projects.

You can follow Andrew Margetson on his website and on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.