History of Queer Dance (and a Bonus)

Happy Pride Week, y’all!

About a year ago, a video called The History of Queer Dance popped up in my feed. Of course I wanted to watch it, but I was busy, so I added it to my Watch Later list. You can imagine how long that list is, so I didn’t get to it until now. Had I know how unbelievably good it would be, I would have made time for it sooner! Sorry, divas!

“Four legendary choreographers: Derrell Bullock, Kumari Suraj, Jonte Moaning, and Brian Friedman, take you on a spectacular journey through the diverse history and massive influence of queer dance, from the underground voguing battles in 1960s Harlem to the fierce, powerful diva styles that permeate pop culture today.” -BuzzFeed Video

You can follow the choreographers on the links below:

WARNING: (very) adult language approaching. Not safe for children or work.

Alright, while I’m at it, I came across this hot song and remarkable video by Todrick Hall last week. You may recall that he was the co-executive producer for the music video for Taylor Swift’s new single. I wasn’t going to write about it (since I posted it on my personal Facebook feed already), but it’s too fabulous to keep to myself, it kind of fits the theme, and I CANNOT get it out of my head. Also, it’s the perfect tempo for walking, so if you find yourself behind me on my way to work and notice me runway stomping to the office, chances are this track is the reason.

You can follow Todrick Hall on his website.

WARNING: even MORE offensive language ahead. What can I say? I’m in a mood.