After seeing the marvelous assemblage above, I tried and tried to find out more about the artist, Tatyana Shubina. Unfortunately, though I did find some pictures which I believe to be by the same artist, I wasn’t able to discover a single thing about her except that she won the youth award of the president of the Russian Federation some time around 1998.
We’re just going to have to be satisfied with oohing and aahing over her remarkable work. I don’t know to whom the photos belong, but I’ll assume they are the property of Tatyana Shubina, wherever she is.
June 22, 2019 at 7:20 am
Very creative .I hope you give credit to the right artist.
June 22, 2019 at 2:43 pm
I have no reason to think I got the artist’s name wrong.
June 22, 2019 at 3:25 pm
I thought you couldnt verify her
June 22, 2019 at 8:25 am
Wow! These are amazing! This is just the sort of art that really speaks to me. I would definitely buy some of her work (assuming I could afford it). Thank you for sharing this amazing artist with us. I’m going to make a note of her name and keep an eye out for her work.
June 22, 2019 at 2:44 pm
I’m glad you liked it!
June 22, 2019 at 9:00 am
These are fantastic! I especially like all the birds.
June 22, 2019 at 2:44 pm
They really are amazing!
