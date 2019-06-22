Tatyana Shubina

After seeing the marvelous assemblage above, I tried and tried to find out more about the artist, Tatyana Shubina. Unfortunately, though I did find some pictures which I believe to be by the same artist, I wasn’t able to discover a single thing about her except that she won the youth award of the president of the Russian Federation some time around 1998.

We’re just going to have to be satisfied with oohing and aahing over her remarkable work. I don’t know to whom the photos belong, but I’ll assume they are the property of Tatyana Shubina, wherever she is.

























