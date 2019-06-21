My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Fruit Stripe Village

54-year-old junior high school principal Slamet Widodo decided his Indonesian village of Kampung Pelangi needed a drastic facelift to uplift the community and all who encountered it. The enterprising man got the government to chip in for the facelift, raising more than $22K, a small fortune in Indonesia. Much like the Taiwanese home of Rainbow Grandpa, nearly every surface of the village was painted, with each building sporting at least three colors. After being positively covered in rainbows and murals, the village became an instant success, attracting professional photographers and Instagrammers alike.

In thinking about it, I realized the paint job doesn’t address the poverty, neglect, and hazards of the slum, but even this superficial facelift must inject a little hope. And happily, the Indonesian Builders Association reports that all that new tourist traffic has brought some much needed income back to the village.

You can see more photos of the now-picturesque place on Instagram.

Rainbow Village: Indonesian Government Invests $22,467 To Paint 232 Slum Houses, And Result Is Amazing

  leegschrift
    June 21, 2019 at 6:09 am

    Somewhere over the rainbow. (me singing)
    Wow, art is everywhere. Fantastic.

    Reply
  bcparkison
    June 21, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Couldn’t help but uplift every one who lives there. That lion is great art work.

    Reply
  janhaltn
    June 21, 2019 at 7:56 am

    About 50 or 60 years ago in St. Louis MO, there were about six blocks of houses and each one had a colorful painted door. I used to to go the area just to look at the doors. This world needs more of this type of art. Hal

    Reply
  Laura (PA Pict)
    June 21, 2019 at 8:36 am

    It looks fabulous and I’m glad it’s generating some tourist income to assist the local economy.

