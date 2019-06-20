Etsomnia™ 230: Not My Tribe

When scientists examined members of the obscure Scoliosis Tribe of Austin, TX, to learn why they are unable to lift their heads, they discovered the subjects’ skulls to be full of incense, rocks, and hair. This also explains the tribe’s poor fashion choices.
Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Over the last few years, Etsy has
for not cracking down on makers of come under fire or culturally-appropriated items. In particular, ‘tribal’ is one of those triggering keywords that turns up items that insensitive . While the widely-applied term can be used to describe just shouldn’t exist , it is also applied to an unfortunate number of astoundingly-beautiful items . tragic ones
As a
, tribal is fine, taking generic style from inspiration without traditional cultural art or appropriating . When done respectfully, it can result in some dishonoring it . But all too often, the cultural references pretty cool stuff , trivializing go too far and sacred traditions , and heading into native dress where things turn dangerous territory . ugly
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
Pocket Shaman?!?
“Tribal neckerchief.” Dogs are normally pretty un-self-conscious when their people dress them up in stupid stuff. Unfortunately, this poor guy seems to have figured it out.
This tattoo sleeve looks pretty convincing… until it catches on something and you get a run.
Stunning beaded necklace from Kenya. By AfricanBeadsCraft
I think the seller’s phrase “Imitation Indian” pretty well sums this one up. That would also make a terrible band name.
“Traditional Handmade Wool Chuj” from the Lazy Maker Tribe of Berkeley, CA.
Dear White People: It’s not cute or funny. Cut it out.
“Earrings inspired in the Mursi tribe style.” Yes! That’s the way to do it! By HavanaFlamingo
Candlestick from the Confusing Phallic Symbol Tribe of Boca Raton.
“Indian” headdress in “Rasta” colors. It looks really well made, which I find even more depressing than the thrown-together ones. This maker should know better.
Yikes! Somebody get this guy a belt before we learn the hard way what tribe he’s from!
All the nope.
Really incredible hand-embroidered Mexican huipil. By CantaYNoLloresMX
From the near-extinct Eighties Hair Band Tribe whose last remaining members can be found wandering around the Staten Island Mall.
Not okay, Becky.
June 20, 2019 at 12:36 pm
Cultural appropriation is utterly juddersome and I cannot believe that in 2019 people still think it is acceptable. I remember as a young teen trying to get friends to understand why it was tacky and insensitive for them to get tattoos of Maori symbols or Chinese text symbols and here we are decades later and people still absolutely do not get it. Taking inspiration from other cultures and traditions is different and I think I am OK with that. Using your examples, taking the style of Mexican embroidery and doing something different with it or using the technique of beading from an African tradition seems probably OK to me because it is on the side of inspiration and appreciation rather than than undermining, mocking, or even violating those cultural traditions or cultures.
June 20, 2019 at 12:37 pm
I do wonder about some people…. Alright…a lot of people.
