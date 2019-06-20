Etsomnia™ 230: Not My Tribe

When scientists examined members of the obscure Scoliosis Tribe of Austin, TX, to learn why they are unable to lift their heads, they discovered the subjects’ skulls to be full of incense, rocks, and hair. This also explains the tribe’s poor fashion choices.

Over the last few years, Etsy has come under fire for not cracking down on makers of culturally-appropriated or insensitive items. In particular, ‘tribal’ is one of those triggering keywords that turns up items that just shouldn’t exist. While the widely-applied term can be used to describe astoundingly-beautiful items, it is also applied to an unfortunate number of tragic ones.

As a generic style, tribal is fine, taking inspiration from traditional cultural art without appropriating or dishonoring it. When done respectfully, it can result in some pretty cool stuff. But all too often, the cultural references go too far, trivializing sacred traditions and native dress, and heading into dangerous territory where things turn ugly.

Pocket Shaman?!?

“Tribal neckerchief.” Dogs are normally pretty un-self-conscious when their people dress them up in stupid stuff. Unfortunately, this poor guy seems to have figured it out.

This tattoo sleeve looks pretty convincing… until it catches on something and you get a run.

Stunning beaded necklace from Kenya. By AfricanBeadsCraft

I think the seller’s phrase “Imitation Indian” pretty well sums this one up. That would also make a terrible band name.

“Traditional Handmade Wool Chuj” from the Lazy Maker Tribe of Berkeley, CA.

Dear White People: It’s not cute or funny. Cut it out.

“Earrings inspired in the Mursi tribe style.” Yes! That’s the way to do it! By HavanaFlamingo

Candlestick from the Confusing Phallic Symbol Tribe of Boca Raton.

“Indian” headdress in “Rasta” colors. It looks really well made, which I find even more depressing than the thrown-together ones. This maker should know better.

Yikes! Somebody get this guy a belt before we learn the hard way what tribe he’s from!

All the nope.

Really incredible hand-embroidered Mexican huipil. By CantaYNoLloresMX

From the near-extinct Eighties Hair Band Tribe whose last remaining members can be found wandering around the Staten Island Mall.

Not okay, Becky.