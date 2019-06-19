Nature’s Mosquito Control

BatBnB

It’s no secret that bats have gotten a bad rap. (Thanks a lot, Bram Stoker.) Sure, they have freaky little faces, and flying mammals are a little alarming, but did you know that a bat can eat up to 1,000 mosquito-sized insects in an hour? The smart folks at BatBnB know, and they’re trying to bring bats back!

“BatBnB is important not only for pest control but also to help dispel misconceptions about bats. Bats are not as scary as popular media leads you to believe. There are literally hundreds of thousands of bats living in bat houses across North America, and there isn’t a single record of a bat house owner being harmed by a bat. BatBnB is a valuable tool to educate kids about valuable animals in the ecosystem and to spark conversations with friends and family about local wildlife.” -BatBnB on Indiegogo

Conceived of by an enterprising Google employee and an architect, the stylish-looking BatBnB bat houses make excellent homes for the creatures and their families. And they’re not only attractive, the homes are also brilliantly-designed. Made entirely of sustainable harvested Western red cedar, the bat houses mimic the animals’ natural habitat and include vents for climate control, predator deterrents, and are designed to capture and retain heat from direct sunlight. Once bats discover your BatBnB, the little animals will help you have a mosquito-free (and beetle-free) summer.

You can learn more about the product and get your own BatBnB on the company’s website and on Indiegogo.