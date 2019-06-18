Taylor Swift has pulled out all the stops for the music video for her newest single, You Need to Calm Down. The song, which calls out haters and gives a shout-out to GLAAD, has already prompted a surge in donations to the LGBTQ rights group.

“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.” -Taylor Swift

The single was officially released yesterday in connection with the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. TayTay and co-executive producer Toderick Hall gathered together a who’s who list of LGBTQ celebrities and allies for her video celebrating Pride month. The video includes appearances by (in alphabetical order): A’keria Davenport, Adam Lambert, Adam Rippon, Adore Delano, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Bobby Berk, Chester Lockhart, Ciara, Delta Work, Dexter Mayfield, Ellen Degeneres, Hannah Hart, Hayley Kiyoko, Jade Jolie, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jonathan Van Ness, Justin Mikita, Karamo Brown, Laverne Cox, Riley Knox-Beyoncé, Rupaul, Ryan Reynolds, Tan France, Tatianna, Toderick Hall, Trinity K Bonet, and Trinity Taylor. It even features a shocking surprise reconciliation with Katy Perry!

Swift also made a surprise visit, along with Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sara Bareilles, to the delight of the crowd at Stonewall last week. I cannot tell you how desperately I wish I was there!

