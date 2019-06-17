These madly wonderful, artful collections by the Copenhagen duo Anny Wang and Tim Söderström. I want to touch all those things! Their vignettes, known as “Common Odd Things,” explore different textures and materials and densities in mind-blowing ways. And what is Wang and Söderström’s goal with these weird combinations? They want to create experiences that engage and perplex the viewer through the use of contrasting materials and digitally-printed objects. I would call that a mission accomplished!
“Common Odd Things is a still life series that aim to stretch the boundaries between the familiar and the unreal. The organic sculptures are created… through digital data to physical form by 3D printing. They are made in various biodegradable PLA blends, such as wood, stone and glossy plastic, which creates different textures and appearance…
The objects have been brought together in different set designs and captured by photographer Mishael Phillip, who focus on boosting the surrealness yet keeping details to reveal the sense of the real world.
The title, ‘Common Odd Things’, invites to explore the work from your own perspective. The contradictory words ’common’ and ‘odd’ is a play of how things can carry familiarities at the same time feel bizarre and alienated. Things can look like an object from your dinner table or a sex toy. Or perhaps a creature, something alive. What makes them common and what makes them odd, is through the individual eyes.”
You can see more of the fantastic Wang & Söderström’s collaborations on their website and on Instagram.
June 17, 2019 at 7:03 am
Interesting to look at, but would not want any of them in my house. Hal
June 17, 2019 at 9:21 am
Lol. Agreed.
June 17, 2019 at 8:27 am
Strange to sy the least. I would hate to think about dusting some of them….they are glued together I hope and not just balanced.
June 17, 2019 at 9:21 am
I actually think they are stacked, then photographed, then reconfigured and photographed again.
June 17, 2019 at 12:19 pm
I find the variety of contrasting textures appealing and for that reason I am more drawn to the monochromatic collections. I enjoyed looking at them but would not give any of them a home. Aside from anything else, they would be horrendous to dust.
June 17, 2019 at 3:49 pm
I think the aversion to dusting is universal!
