Horizontal and Vertical

Today, we’re looking at the lovely, minimalist paintings by Israeli painter Guy Yanai. The artists subjects have wildly diverse origins like “my kitchen, a trip advisors user’s picture of a place where I vacationed, a transcription of a Matisse work, Google street view, the NY Times, pictures friends sent me, and churches in east Jerusalem.” But though his inspirations are all over the place, his works definitely hang together as a cohesive collection.
Yahai’s paintings are comprised largely by meticulously-placed vertical and horizontal rectangles. When asked whether he felt trapped by having to continue to work with the bands because they are his signature, his response was very interesting.
“The mark in painting is really important for me. So why not make every approach with linen have significant meaning? Not only do I not feel trapped, its liberating and allows me to make anything I want mine.”-Guy Yanai interview for Hunted Projects
You can follow Yanai on his (very sparse) website and on Instagram.
June 16, 2019 at 7:18 am
The backgrounds are as interesting as the subject. Simple but not so.
June 16, 2019 at 10:32 am
Yes! Thank you for that. I hadn’t really noticed the background until you pointed it out.
June 16, 2019 at 1:18 pm
here’s a couple more I thought you might be interested in:
Sculptures from fabric – https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10208328728369367&set=a.10208328728049359&type=3&theater
miniatures from driftwood – https://www.instagram.com/kirstyelson/?hl=en
I’ve also seen some work by an artist who combines dry leaves with crochet – exquisite. I’ll if I can find a link.
Alison
June 16, 2019 at 7:01 pm
Oh, boy! Thanks!
