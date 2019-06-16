Horizontal and Vertical

Guy Yanai

Today, we’re looking at the lovely, minimalist paintings by Israeli painter Guy Yanai. The artists subjects have wildly diverse origins like “my kitchen, a trip advisors user’s picture of a place where I vacationed, a transcription of a Matisse work, Google street view, the NY Times, pictures friends sent me, and churches in east Jerusalem.” But though his inspirations are all over the place, his works definitely hang together as a cohesive collection.

Yahai’s paintings are comprised largely by meticulously-placed vertical and horizontal rectangles. When asked whether he felt trapped by having to continue to work with the bands because they are his signature, his response was very interesting.

“The mark in painting is really important for me. So why not make every approach with linen have significant meaning? Not only do I not feel trapped, its liberating and allows me to make anything I want mine.” -Guy Yanai interview for Hunted Projects

