Fancy in Yonkers

Barbara Segal

Working in Italian stone, sculptor Barbara Segal carves delicious things that make me go all tingly. After attending Pratt in the seventies, the artist studied stone carving at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris. She eventually returned to New York and settled in the mostly-unglamorous neighborhood of Yonkers. The town she chose may not have been much to look at when she got there, but she has been doing her part to improve it ever since.

“In 1995, Segal founded Art on Main Street (AOMSY), a non-profit organization whose mission was to bring art and culture to downtown Yonkers to spur community and economic development… as part of the Yonkers waterfront redevelopment initiative.

About Barbara Segal

Segal now teaches classes in stone carving at my beloved School of Visual Arts in NYC, and her popular class “Foundations of Sculpture” can be seen at Westchester Community College. 

You can follow the civic minded Segal on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

#kellybag #pinkonyx in process

Working drawing #stone #birkin #venice

  1. bcparkison
    June 15, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Strange subject matter but goodness she is good.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 15, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    What exceptionally good carving. The detailing is incredible. I cannot imagine not being able to carry one of those bags or wear one of those jackets.

