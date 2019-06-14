Battery Full

John Ed De Vera

Philippines resident John Ed De Vera is a paper portraitist of the highest order. His meticulously cut and layered paper art has amazing depth and life in it. He plays with depth and shadow in ways I wouldn’t have thought possible with just paper, pencil, and an X-acto knife. I do find most of his noses – especially in partial profiles – to be a little brutish, but I imagine that’s deliberate.

“What draws me into working with paper is that it has become not just a flat surface for me to write or draw on. It has become my ink. It is able to take many forms depending on how you sculpt it. It is tactile. It can be multi-dimensional. It’s available everywhere and you can reuse and recycle it.” =John Ed De Vera interview with The Floating Magazine

A professional ad man, De Vera does plenty of commercial work, too, all with his customary flair.

