Philippines resident John Ed De Vera is a paper portraitist of the highest order. His meticulously cut and layered paper art has amazing depth and life in it. He plays with depth and shadow in ways I wouldn’t have thought possible with just paper, pencil, and an X-acto knife. I do find most of his noses – especially in partial profiles – to be a little brutish, but I imagine that’s deliberate.
“What draws me into working with paper is that it has become not just a flat surface for me to write or draw on. It has become my ink. It is able to take many forms depending on how you sculpt it. It is tactile. It can be multi-dimensional. It’s available everywhere and you can reuse and recycle it.”=John Ed De Vera interview with The Floating Magazine
A professional ad man, De Vera does plenty of commercial work, too, all with his customary flair.
You can follow the amazing John Ed De Vera on his website, on Vimeo, and on Instagram account, Battery_Full.
June 14, 2019 at 7:02 am
He is good but crazy me really loves the windows.
June 14, 2019 at 7:23 am
Windows?
June 14, 2019 at 8:12 am
Behind Sigmund Freud
June 14, 2019 at 8:37 am
Ah ha! Yes, I see what you mean.
June 14, 2019 at 12:18 pm
All lovely . Jealous that my mind could never conceive of art like this and that my hands would never cooperate in making it. I was just amazed by the windows also, as if making the portrait if Sigmund Freud was not enough.
Also love “the first step to achieving your dreams is to write them down”.
June 14, 2019 at 3:33 pm
I am constantly amazed by the fantastic unimaginable ways people find to express themselves. Creativity knows no bounds!
June 14, 2019 at 2:28 pm
These are great! Noses are very challenging to draw so I imagine that creating them out of layers of paper is every bit as tricky. So I agree: I think creating a style of nose is probably, therefore, a deliberate choice rather than pragmatism. I love Bowie and Prince. My kids would love, love, love that Stan Lee portrait.
June 14, 2019 at 3:33 pm
The Stan Lee portrait is how I got there in the first place! Someone posted it, and I went running for his website. Amazing stuff!
