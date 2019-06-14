My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Battery Full

by 8 Comments

John Ed De Vera

Philippines resident John Ed De Vera is a paper portraitist of the highest order. His meticulously cut and layered paper art has amazing depth and life in it. He plays with depth and shadow in ways I wouldn’t have thought possible with just paper, pencil, and an X-acto knife. I do find most of his noses – especially in partial profiles – to be a little brutish, but I imagine that’s deliberate.

“What draws me into working with paper is that it has become not just a flat surface for me to write or draw on. It has become my ink. It is able to take many forms depending on how you sculpt it. It is tactile. It can be multi-dimensional. It’s available everywhere and you can reuse and recycle it.”

=John Ed De Vera interview with The Floating Magazine

A professional ad man, De Vera does plenty of commercial work, too, all with his customary flair.

You can follow the amazing John Ed De Vera on his website, on Vimeo, and on Instagram account, Battery_Full.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Battery Full

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    June 14, 2019 at 7:02 am

    He is good but crazy me really loves the windows.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Kate
    June 14, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    All lovely . Jealous that my mind could never conceive of art like this and that my hands would never cooperate in making it. I was just amazed by the windows also, as if making the portrait if Sigmund Freud was not enough.
    Also love “the first step to achieving your dreams is to write them down”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 14, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    These are great! Noses are very challenging to draw so I imagine that creating them out of layers of paper is every bit as tricky. So I agree: I think creating a style of nose is probably, therefore, a deliberate choice rather than pragmatism. I love Bowie and Prince. My kids would love, love, love that Stan Lee portrait.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.