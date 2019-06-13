Etsomnia™ 229: Bargain Basement

Goodbye, Kitty.

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

A few weeks ago, I did an Etsomnia™ post featuring some of the nuttiest high-priced merchandise on Etsy. This week, just for fun, I’m going to explore some of the lowest-priced items. Even though I spend hours on Etsy every week, I was still surprised at the, um, variety of inexpensive items on offer from fab and fun to futile and foul.

I have no idea what this is, but I do have a question. Is it still a bargain if the item is $1, but the shipping is $45?

I’m not gonna lie. I’m tempted. By BitterTooth

Blingy hat for $0.45. I assume the unpleasant attitude comes separately.

“Random Creepy Baby Doll Leg.” Why?

I adore these brass beach necklaces for $1 each! By FsBiochem

Clown eyeglass holder, because Etsy.

Ceramic teeth, $0.59 each. I fear their ‘suggested use’ photo is going to stick with me for a while…

I am a big collector of fun party rings, and this adjustable two-finger ring is ticking all the boxes for me! By MiritLevinJewelry

Even $0.70 is too much for this “custom design bridal pin.”

$0.20 for the Creepiest Pencil in the World.

These upcycled sari gift bags for $0.66 would come in so handy! By SewOnAndSewForthLtd

Blue pillow earrings, $1.50. I assume dust mites cost extra.

This ugly upcycled dog sweater is not helped by its model. (I know some people think Chinese Crested are cute, but I think they look like you shouldn’t feed them after midnight.)

$1.00 pin cushion. At least you get the satisfaction of stabbing it repeatedly.

I actually went ‘squee’ when I saw these fantastic Mary Poppins penguin straws! $0.55 each by StreamersPartySupply

That’s no way to ask for a favor.

I know how expensive dance costumes are, and I think it makes good sense to recycle them, but some of them don’t deserve another chance, no matter how inexpensive they are.

A dollar really doesn’t buy you a lot of fabric these days…

They claim this sticker says ‘artisinal,” but all I get is ‘Art is Anal.’