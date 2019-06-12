Bird on a Wire

Anastasiya Ivanova

I am not usually a fan of wire-wrapped jewelry, but I find these complex, beautifully-balanced pieces by Anastasiya Ivanova absolutely stunning. Employing a combination of wire wrap and cold forging techniques, the self-taught artist mixes materials including copper wire and copper sheet, brass, nickel, silver, and titanium, enhanced by semi-precious and precious stones to create her pieces. Ivanova also patinates her pieces, then strategically polishes certain elements of the designs to bring them out. The mix of shiny and matte surfaces adds unexpected depth to her jewelry.

All of Ivanova’s pieces are one-of-a-kind, making them even more desirable.

You can find more of Anastasiya Ivanova’s beautiful jewelry on Instagram, Pinterest, DeviantArt, and Etsy.