Multi-Disciplinarian

Mike Creighton

Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you the stunning, partially-obscured portraits by Oregon-based artist, Mike Creighton. According to the bio on his website, he uses a variety of media including oil, gouache, graphite, charcoal, digital applications, “and code.” That’s intriguing.

He calls this series “Facing Obstructions,” and they all measure an impressive 20″ x 20″. Creighton has been focusing more on drawings of late, but I’m really taken with these paintings.

You can follow the amazing Mike Creighton on his website and on Instagram and Deviant Art.

