Tracey Meek excels at many different art media, but it’s her adorable, personable ceramic figures that I can’t resist. The Northern England-based artist knows full well the effect her charming little sculptures have on people seeing them for the first time.

“I love seeing people’s reactions as they handle my work. It’s like a tiny pet they are able to take home and never have to feed.” -Tracey Meek to Oh Comely Magazine

In addition to being adorable, Meek’s figures are also affordable. She even makes personalized Russian nesting dolls and figures with hidden compartments, concealing a tiny custom diorama or a secret message you write yourself!

The creative Meek is passionate about arts education, teaching artistic impression classes to children and adults. She believes that making art is an effective confidence-builder, and I can’t disagree with her. That has certainly been my experience! (You know, after the crippling self-doubt, the sleepless nights, and the panic attacks.)

You can see all of Tracey Meek’s wonderful characters on her website and on Instagram. There’s also a wonderful interview with her on Inky Goodness you might want to check out.