The Cheerful Apocalypse

Stephanie Kilgast

Stephanie Kilgast makes fascinating, beautiful, heart-breaking art by merging discarded objects and the natural world. Her mashups serve as a poignant reminder of how fragile our world is and what we can do to make it better. Kilgast is also a spectacular painter, which make her sculptures all the more alluring.

“Life fascinates me.

“Textures and patterns excite me.

“Sculpting makes me happy.

“Destructive human activities push me into despair.

“Emotions drive me insane.

“Creating art balances everything out.” – Stephanie Kilgast

Kilgast describes her work as having “a cheerful post-apocalytic feel to it.” Funny as that sounds, I see what she means. Her intention is to show us how the world would look without humans on it, with only our garbage left behind to be reclaimed by nature.

You can follow the very talented Stephanie Kilgast on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.