The Cheerful Apocalypse

Stephanie Kilgast makes fascinating, beautiful, heart-breaking art by merging discarded objects and the natural world. Her mashups serve as a poignant reminder of how fragile our world is and what we can do to make it better. Kilgast is also a spectacular painter, which make her sculptures all the more alluring.
“Life fascinates me.– Stephanie Kilgast
“Textures and patterns excite me.
“Sculpting makes me happy.
“Destructive human activities push me into despair.
“Emotions drive me insane.
“Creating art balances everything out.”
Kilgast describes her work as having “a cheerful post-apocalytic feel to it.” Funny as that sounds, I see what she means. Her intention is to show us how the world would look without humans on it, with only our garbage left behind to be reclaimed by nature.
You can follow the very talented Stephanie Kilgast on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
June 25, 2019 at 7:04 am
Oh goodness I really like her work. She is wonderful.
June 25, 2019 at 10:44 am
I do, too. I love cheerful art with a message, and I love anything that recycles some of our waste.
June 25, 2019 at 8:42 am
Thanks for posting Donna, I’m mesmerized by Stephanie’s art.
June 25, 2019 at 10:45 am
She really is phenomenally talented!
June 25, 2019 at 3:54 pm
Wow! These are beautiful and potent.
