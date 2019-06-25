My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Cheerful Apocalypse

by 5 Comments

Stephanie Kilgast

Stephanie Kilgast makes fascinating, beautiful, heart-breaking art by merging discarded objects and the natural world. Her mashups serve as a poignant reminder of how fragile our world is and what we can do to make it better. Kilgast is also a spectacular painter, which make her sculptures all the more alluring.

“Life fascinates me.
“Textures and patterns excite me.
“Sculpting makes me happy.
“Destructive human activities push me into despair.
“Emotions drive me insane.
“Creating art balances everything out.”

– Stephanie Kilgast

Kilgast describes her work as having “a cheerful post-apocalytic feel to it.” Funny as that sounds, I see what she means. Her intention is to show us how the world would look without humans on it, with only our garbage left behind to be reclaimed by nature.

You can follow the very talented Stephanie Kilgast on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

View this post on Instagram

Found this rusty rainbow jug at a local charity shop and I imagined macaws flying around. I picked the hyacinth macaw, which happens to be the largest species with a length from head to tip of tail of 100 cm. I picked it because this beautiful bird is endangered, classified as vulnerable, due to habitat loss and pet trade.  According to the IUCN @redlist_of_ecosystems its number is decreasing. Unfortunately just another endangered species in this 6th mass extinction. To be honest, it's not really hard to pick an endangered species. But it's crucial to talk about it. I am not keen on living on a planet where the biggest animal alive is a cow. —– This sculpture is going to be shown at @theotherartfair in London this July www.petitplat.fr —– #art #sculpture #climatechange #surrealism #discardedobjects #recycledart #recycled #repurposedart #artcontemporain #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #sculpturecontemporaine #endangeredspecies #hyacinthmacaw #artivism #beautifulbizarre #hifructose #colossal #biodiversity #anthropocene

A post shared by Stephanie Kilgast (@petitplat) on

View this post on Instagram

Print release! 😁 Added a new print to the shop! Did a photo shooting of my sculpture "crystallized" this morning. Buying prints is a great way to make your walls utterly cool and support my artwork 😎👍 www.petitplat.fr/shop . . . The sculpture is part of my ongoing series of artworks where I grow a psychedelic nature on trash, discarded or thrifted objects. I'm questioning the impact human societies have. Of course any action has some kind of impact, but we are currently in denial on how big our activitie's impact is. Every year we use the earth resources much faster than the year before. It's crucial for us and all other living beings to rethink our lifestyles before our planet becomes too hostile to live on. 🌍 . . . #sculpture #climatechange #contemporaryart #discardedobjects #recycledart

A post shared by Stephanie Kilgast (@petitplat) on

View this post on Instagram

Hey there! 😄 I will be taking over @theotherartfair today! While I am most known for my sculptures, I also paint in watercolors, acrylics, oils and do murals. I am most interested in colors, the climate crisis we are facing and the small things in nature. (think mushrooms, insects, bacteria and so on) My work has a cheerful post-apocalytic feel to it, humans have left only their stuff behind and nature is striving again. I am super excited to share a little more about my daily creative live, so be sure to check in at @theotherartfair during the day to know more about my interests and inspirations! #TOAF #toaflondon #TheOtherArtFair #TOAFtakeover #TakeoverTuesday #stephaniekilgast #realartstudio #artstudio #contemporaryartist #artistofinstagram

A post shared by Stephanie Kilgast (@petitplat) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “The Cheerful Apocalypse

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    June 25, 2019 at 7:04 am

    Oh goodness I really like her work. She is wonderful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Sharon Mann
    June 25, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Thanks for posting Donna, I’m mesmerized by Stephanie’s art.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 25, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Wow! These are beautiful and potent.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.