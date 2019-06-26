My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Sistine Chapel of Tie-Dye

Love on Haight

In need of some pride finery? Well, have I got the shop for you! Love on Haight is a San Francisco boutique that sells only rainbow merchandise. Isn’t that the most San Francisco thing you’ve ever heard?

Located on the corner of Haight Street and Masonic Avenue in the heart of the famous Haight-Ashbury district, the shop celebrates the hippie vibe for which the neighborhood is most famous. And they do it with fabulous, girly-girl style.

“Love on Haight is the most magical, rainbow, sparkle-filled shop inside the world. We are dedicated to revitalizing Haight Street, and to bring back the color, creativity, and consciousness that Haight Street is historically known for.”

A portion of the store’s profits goes toward combating the homeless youth crisis in the Haight Ashbury. The nonprofits they support include Taking it to the Streets, Homeless Youth Alliance, and Larkin Youth Services, so you can feel good about buying all those delicious rainbow-hued items.

Go check the colorful darlings at Love on Haight on their website, and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “The Sistine Chapel of Tie-Dye

  2. Sharon Mann
    June 26, 2019 at 8:19 am

    I want to get out my paints and make rainbows. What a wonderful place.

    Liked by 1 person

