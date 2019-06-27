The Pendulum

Braden Summers

No time for Etsomnia™ this week. I’m too busy with world Pride shenanigans!

New York-based photographer Braden Summers recently completed a photo project called All Love Is Equal, beautifully portraying same-sex couples from around the world. With this project, Summers set out to put an “intimate and human face on an issue that has angry and passionate supporters on both sides of the fence.”

I am both heartened by his beautiful work and depressed that we’re still facing opposition after all these years. Gay bashings are on the rise again, and the couples I know are all afraid to so much as hold hands in public, even in NYC. I keep telling myself that progress is a pendulum, and it’s going to do what pendulums do, but this does feel like an awfully hard swing to the right. I know that love eventually wins. I just wish it would hurry up…

Wishing a happy, safe Pride week to all who read this, no matter who you love. XO

You can follow Braden Summers on his website, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.