My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Pendulum

by 1 Comment

Braden Summers

No time for Etsomnia™ this week. I’m too busy with world Pride shenanigans!

New York-based photographer Braden Summers recently completed a photo project called All Love Is Equal, beautifully portraying same-sex couples from around the world. With this project, Summers set out to put an “intimate and human face on an issue that has angry and passionate supporters on both sides of the fence.”

I am both heartened by his beautiful work and depressed that we’re still facing opposition after all these years. Gay bashings are on the rise again, and the couples I know are all afraid to so much as hold hands in public, even in NYC. I keep telling myself that progress is a pendulum, and it’s going to do what pendulums do, but this does feel like an awfully hard swing to the right. I know that love eventually wins. I just wish it would hurry up…

Wishing a happy, safe Pride week to all who read this, no matter who you love. XO

You can follow Braden Summers on his website, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

It’s beyond horrific to learn that the Southeast Asian country #brunei just passed new laws calling for gay men and women to be stoned to death. Despite the evil, cruelty, and hypocrisy that exists in this world, let this photo taken during my #AllLoveisEqual tour serve as a reminder that love always wins. My heart goes out to all the men and women of Brunei facing this outrageous injustice. As we stand in solidarity with those that must be terrified, the most impactful form of activism we can carry out from afar is to boycott the chain of luxury Dorchester Hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Actor @_george_clooney_official_ comments, "Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens? Are we going to pay for these human rights violations?" – Dorchester Hotels: Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles, USA) The Beverly Hills Hotel (Beverly Hills, USA) The Dorchester (London, UK) 45 Park Lane (London, UK) Coworth Park (Ascot, UK) Le Meurice (Parice, France) Hotel Plaza Athenee (Paris, France) Hotel Eden (Rome, Italy) Hotel Principe di Savoia (Milan, Italy)

A post shared by Braden Summers Image + Motion (@bradensummers) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “The Pendulum

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    June 27, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Two steps forward and one back. It’s shocking really that there’s still so much prejudice in the world.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.