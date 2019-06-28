Cut Crease for Peace!

Today, I wanted to show you my latest Instagram obsession, LGBTQ pride makeup looks worth parading about! I was looking for pride-themed things to write about this week, and I fell down this rabbit hole (and haven’t really come back up yet).

I always have fun with my parade and drag looks, though I’ve definitely begun dialing it back, at least on myself. Happily, Instagram is chock-full of makeup ideas, whether you plan to spend 6 hours in the makeup chair or you just want a slap-something-on-and-get-going look!

Not a lot to say, today, but soooo much to look at. Enjoy!

