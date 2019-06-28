My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Cut Crease for Peace!

MarthaMakeupArtist on Instagram

Today, I wanted to show you my latest Instagram obsession, LGBTQ pride makeup looks worth parading about! I was looking for pride-themed things to write about this week, and I fell down this rabbit hole (and haven’t really come back up yet).

I always have fun with my parade and drag looks, though I’ve definitely begun dialing it back, at least on myself. Happily, Instagram is chock-full of makeup ideas, whether you plan to spend 6 hours in the makeup chair or you just want a slap-something-on-and-get-going look!

Not a lot to say, today, but soooo much to look at. Enjoy!

I’ve been feeling EXTREMELY colorful lately 🌈🤪💕 ——————————————————— Eyeshadow inspo: @patyna_makeup – @morphebrushes: James Charles artistry palette + eyelid-primer – @colourpopcosmetics: Creme Gel colour & Gel Liner In “SWERVE” + Ultra Matte Lip In “SUENO DE COCO” – @bhcosmetics: Studio pro contour palette DISCOUNT CODE: JOSE TO SAVE 💸 – @lunarbeauty: Highlighter In VENUS – @lillylashes: Birthday bitch Lash Kit – @hudabeautyshop: Matte & Metal Melted shadow in “DROP TOP” + Easy Bake Loose Baking powder in CUPCAKE – @anastasiabeverlyhills: Radiant Blush Kit In COASTLINE – @covergirl: Vitalist Healthy powder in CLASSIC IVORY + exhibitionist mascara – @katvondbeauty: Lock it Foundation In Medium 54 Neutral – @Farsalicare: Skintune Blur Primer – @dragunbeauty: Transformation face powder – @benefitcosmetics: Precisely my brow pencil in 4.5 – @lauramercier: Lip Liner In Hazelnut Tea + candle glow in 3 – @hankandhenrybeauty: 1985 Lipstick in the center of the lip – @jouercosmetics: high coverage Concealer In Creme cafe – – – – – – – – – – #colourpopme #colourpop #colourpopcosmetics #morphebabe #ad #unleashyourinnerartist #bhcosmetics #bhpartner #lunarbeauty #lillylashes #hudabeautyshop #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #wakeupandmakeup #norvina #covergirl #farsali #dragunbeauty #benefitcosmetics #lauramercier #jouercosmetics #morphe #blendtherules #motd #maquillaje #100daysofmakeup #makeupforever #katvondbeauty #colorfuleyeshadow #eyeshadow

@laviedunprince

I love these so much, I’m mad at them.
RAINBOW BUTTERFLY 🦋🌈{25/30} – Fun fact about me, I fucking hate butterflies. They’re terrifying. Their little bodies freak me the hell out. Nothing you can do or say will convince me otherwise. 🙃 nevertheless, I thought I’d give the butterfly makeup trend a go with a rainbow twist, totally inspired by @mianjelica & @itsmegama 🌈 – brows – @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in dark brown. – eyes – @jeffreestarcosmetics Jawbreaker palette + Drug Lord liquid lipstick, @beautybakeriemakeup Lollipop liner, @kimkolashes ‘Crystals’ lashes (use code Courts15 for a discount!). – face – @colourpopcosmetics No filter foundation, #jeffreestarcosmetics ‘Diamond Wet’ #supremefrost highlighter. – lips – #jeffreestar Christmas Cookie #velourliquidlipstick . – Earrings from @inkjeweldesigns 🦋 – – #pride #pride2019 #loveislove #equality #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtpride #30daysofpridemakeup #pridemakeup #jawbreakerpalette #jawbreaker #rainbowmakeup #rainboweyeshadow #rainboweyes #beautybakerie #kimkolashes #colourpopcosmetics #colourpopme

Courtney Long (@courts.makeup)

👈🏽FOLLOW FOR MORE GORGEOUSNESS FOLLOW THIS BEAUTY @beauty_saerym Be loud, be proud, be YOU. 🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈 Happy Pride Month! Let's kick it off with a collab! Today I'm showing off one of the most complicated looks I've ever done. This was very intimidating for me, as I thought the concept was beyond my skill. But you never know if you don't try, and you always have to trust the process. Yes, I'm mad at the stray hairs. No, I didn't edit them out. Mostly because I don't know how. 😅 . Lips inspired by #way_of_yaw . 🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈 Face: #fentybeauty : 150 #jeffreestarcosmetics : Magic Star C3; beige setting powder; #patmcgrathreal : Astral White #medusas_makeup : Dangerous Liaison blush #tartecosmetics : Park Ave Princess – Angle Lips: #jeffreestar Equality Lip set – Redrum, Flamethrower, Queen Bee, Equality, Blue Velvet, I'm Royalty; Eyes: #morphebrushes : James Charles palette – Bee, Code James, 518, Rusted, You're Kidding, Boutique, Social Blade, Daddy, Playground, Brother, Single, Escape #prettyweirdcosmetics : Lash Book #wander_beauty : wanderlust mascara Hair: #kryssmawig : ombre wig 🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈 #pride #pridemakeup #loveislove #triplecutcrease #rainbowwings #rainbowmakeup #creativemakeup #rainbrows #rainbowbrows #menthatblend

@jhnettles_muas_supporter

P🧡R💛I💚D💙E💜 Inspired makeup 🌈 #pansexual ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏳️‍🌈 𝕯𝖊𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖘 🦄: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 𝕳𝖆𝖎𝖗: @billionaireshair & @suavecitapomade Hairspray and Pomade to shape curls 𝕱𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓: @beccacosmetics skin love foundation 𝕰𝖞𝖊𝖇𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖘: @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pomade 𝕰𝖞𝖊𝖘: @katvondbeauty eyeshadow palletes 𝕰𝖞𝖊𝖑𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖘: @rouge.and.rogue #Slayer 𝕳𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙: @morphebrushes 𝕷𝖎𝖕𝖘: @suavecitapomade shade liquid lipstick devoted with @nyxcosmetics lipgloss over 𝕾𝖊𝖕𝖙𝖚𝖒 𝖏𝖊𝖜𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖗𝖞: @Hottopic ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #pridemakeup #prideinspired #pride #lgbtqpride #lgbtqi #makeupmakesmehappy #makeupoftheday💄 #ghoul #glamourghoul #updo #hairupdo #poodleupdo #pinuphairstyle #pinuphair #katvondbeauty #katvondmakeup #suavecitamamacita #nyxcosmetics #becca #la #losangelesworld #lapride #tattooedbeauty #tattooedchick #tattooed #tattoos

@alyvonrose

Pride lashes 🌈 Inspired by a technique I saw my bud @thekamua tackle and he killed it!!! Products used: @jeffreestar @jeffreestarcosmetics weirdo liquid lip @kissproducts gala lashes that I painted with liquid lipsticks @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip brow soft brown And dip brow gel, snowflake loose highlight #editorial #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestarprlist #avantgardemakeup #undiscovered_muas #undiscoveredmuas #morphebrushes #jamescharles #greenvillemakeupartist #greenvillescmua #charlottemua #charlottemakeupartist #atlmua #atlantamakeupartist #atlantamua #100daysofmakeup #norvina #abh #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhprsearch #thelist #highfashionmakeup #pride #pridemakeup #rainbowmakeup #rainbowmakeuplook #pridemakeup🌈

Adam Gregory (@artofadamgregory)

🐇Playboy bb🐇 Inspo- @char_barker Product list 🗒 @primark.beauty – my perfect colour “porcelain” @nyxcosmetics_uk – matte bronzer “light” @revolutionmakeupireland – bake &finish “ghost” & matte base powder “p1” @barrymcosmetics – chisel cheeks cream contour kit @sleekmakeup – solstice palette @hudabeauty – lip contour & matte lipstick “Venus” @larellalondon – celien @bperfectcosmetics – carnival palette @sleekmakeup – liner “dip it” @collectionlove – incredibrow “dark brunette” & colour lash “clear” . Discount codes 💷 @azeredocosmetics – brookyln10 @larellalondon – makeeupbybrooklyn @houseofsparklezuk – makeeupbybrooklyn @eyelashcity.co.uk – brookyln10 #bretmansvanity @bretmansvanity @undiscovered_muas #undiscovered_muas #thelist #abhfam #abhprsearch #jeffreestarprlist @jeffreestar @norvina @anastasiabeverlyhills #likeforlikes #likesforlikesback #likes4like #commentforcomment #spamforspam #arianagrande

Brooklyn O'Brien (@makeeupbybrooklyn)

Repost @her_riot ・・・ 🦄Unicorn birthday party🦄 What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? Mine is birthday cake! I go crazy for anything birthday flavored 🤤 • • Deets: @anastasiabeverlyhills Primer , Dipbrow in Medium Brown & Icy Loose pigment @jeffreestarcosmetics Blue Blood Palette & Liquid Lipsticks in @morphebrushes X @jamescharles Palette @glitterlambs Rainbow Road & Magical Little Unicorns glitters @emmelashess In Because, Boujee • • #unleashyourinnerartist #morphexjamescharles #blueblood #bluebloodpalette #glitterlambs #rainbowmakeup #udmpride #chunkyglitter #glittereyemakeup #emmelashes #rainboweyeliner #pridemakeup #blendingrules #colorfulcutcrease #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestarprlist #morphebabes #blazin_beauties #underratedmua #flawlessdolls #covert_beautiez #muasfeature #muasfam #muaunderdogs

Canadian Muas (@canadian.muas)

Rainbow liner is giving me liofe 🌈🤸🏾‍♂️ Go check out this lewk on my channel! Link is in the bio! 🎥 ____________________________________________ FACE: @makeuprevolution Mattify Primer @nyxcosmetics_uk Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation (Mocha) @makeuprevolution Conceal and Define Liquid Concealer (C13) @fentybeauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder (Nutmeg) @morphebrushes x @bretmanrock Babe in Paradise Highlighter (Vaygaytion) EYEBROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade (Ebony) EYES: Base: @plouise_makeup_academy eye base (Shade Rumor 03) EYES: @morphebrushes x @trevorproject (Life) (Culture) (Sunlight) (Nature) (Peace) (Truth) LIPS: @maccosmetics Lip Liner (Chestnut) @makeuprevolution Chocolate Chip Cookie Lipgloss @incrediblecosmetics Tri Harder, Lip Gloss (Glass Ceiling Broken)

Zoe (@5thofakind)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Cut Crease for Peace!

  1. Violet
    June 28, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    As a former makeup artist I love seeing all these gorgeous and creative looks! Some of the more subtle ones could even be worn beautifully by people going about their daily lives (the small rainbow under the eyebrow was amazing).

    The one tiny thing that makes me cringe is this trend of way over-drawing the lips, which has been going on for the last few years. It can look semi-ok in photos but in person it tends to look ridiculous. I hope we can get to the point where everyone’s natural lip shape can be considered beautiful.

