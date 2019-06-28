Cut Crease for Peace!

Today, I wanted to show you my latest Instagram obsession, LGBTQ pride makeup looks worth parading about! I was looking for pride-themed things to write about this week, and I fell down this rabbit hole (and haven’t really come back up yet).
I always have fun with my parade and drag looks, though I’ve definitely begun dialing it back, at least on myself. Happily, Instagram is chock-full of makeup ideas, whether you plan to spend 6 hours in the makeup chair or you just want a slap-something-on-and-get-going look!
Not a lot to say, today, but soooo much to look at. Enjoy!
June 28, 2019 at 12:40 pm
As a former makeup artist I love seeing all these gorgeous and creative looks! Some of the more subtle ones could even be worn beautifully by people going about their daily lives (the small rainbow under the eyebrow was amazing).
The one tiny thing that makes me cringe is this trend of way over-drawing the lips, which has been going on for the last few years. It can look semi-ok in photos but in person it tends to look ridiculous. I hope we can get to the point where everyone’s natural lip shape can be considered beautiful.
