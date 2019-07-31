My OBT

Caren Ginsberg

Caren Ginsberg is always looking around. Whether she’s walking her dogs or traveling to other cities, the LA-based artist is always looking at the thousands of people she passes, then figuring out who they remind her of. Her portraits and multi-media abstracts are inspired by the past and by what she sees in the present.

“Henry David Thoreau once said, ‘It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.’ My art seeks to engage in a way that encourages the viewer, both aesthetically and emotionally, to find something new. I have always been intrigued with people, faces, features and expressions, all so different and yet so extremely powerful. Using multiple layers of vibrant color and liberated brush strokes, I paint portraits that are raw and expressive. In creating these visual narratives I aim to infuse a particular energy and vibrancy that will awaken an awareness of the people who surround us.”

– About Caren Ginsberg

You can see more of the fascinating Caren Ginsberg’s wonderful work on her website and on Instagram.

RIP The Queen

Grateful for the Commission

soft smile 🙃

Why me?

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Look Around

  1. loisajay
    July 31, 2019 at 7:13 am

    It’s not what you look at, it’s what you see…..isn’t that a great quote!

  2. StellaKate Blue
    July 31, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Fabulous.

