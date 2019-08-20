Sketching With Paper

JUDiTH+ROLFE paper art

Typical paper quilling involves curling up strips of paper to form filigree. But Daphnee Lee (the Judith half of JUDiTH+ROLFE) does it a bit differently. Instead, she primarily uses the strips of paper like strokes of a pencil, and the effect is just amazing! Lee’s style is very clean and modern, and her early training as an architect comes through in every piece. Her relaxed paper shapes give her art an element of relaxed, soothing beauty that I find myself really responding to.

Lee hasn’t entirely forgotten her architect roots; she still sometimes makes paper art representations of some of her favorite structures and repeating geometric shapes that look to me like intricate floor tiles, and they’re every bit as effective as her glorious, lush florals!

You can see all of Lee’s gorgeous work on the JUDiTH+ROLFE website, and you can follow her on Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.