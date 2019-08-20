My OBT

Sketching With Paper

JUDiTH+ROLFE paper art

Typical paper quilling involves curling up strips of paper to form filigree. But Daphnee Lee (the Judith half of JUDiTH+ROLFE) does it a bit differently. Instead, she primarily uses the strips of paper like strokes of a pencil, and the effect is just amazing! Lee’s style is very clean and modern, and her early training as an architect comes through in every piece. Her relaxed paper shapes give her art an element of relaxed, soothing beauty that I find myself really responding to.

Lee hasn’t entirely forgotten her architect roots; she still sometimes makes paper art representations of some of her favorite structures and repeating geometric shapes that look to me like intricate floor tiles, and they’re every bit as effective as her glorious, lush florals!

You can see all of Lee’s gorgeous work on the JUDiTH+ROLFE website, and you can follow her on Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

GINKGO No. 5, 3/8"H paper on 12" x 12" archival panel. Ready to hang, framed dimension 13.25" x 13.25" x 1.25" . Mark your calendars, this piece will be up for auction on Friday, May 10th, at the 3rd Annual Minnesota Sound Bites, benefitting the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance @tsalliance . To see the auction catalog and event details, visit: tsalliance.schoolauction.net/mnsoundbites2019 (I'll place the link on a highlighted story, so you can just swipe up from there.) . Excerpted from the tsalliance.org website – What is TSC? Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in many different organs, primarily in the brain, eyes, heart, kidney, skin and lungs. The aspects of TSC that most strongly impact quality of life are generally associated with the brain: seizures, developmental delay, intellectual disability and autism. How Many People Have TSC? Current estimates place tuberous sclerosis complex-affected births at one in 6,000. Nearly 1 million people worldwide are estimated to have TSC, with approximately 50,000 in the United States. . Thank you to @kariaihle for letting us be part of this cause. #MadeFromPaper #JUDiTHandROLFE

A post shared by JUDiTH+ROLFE paper art (@judithandrolfe) on

View this post on Instagram

1st image – from a Cruse scanner 2nd image – DSLR, taken by me . So I thought I was halfway decent at taking photographs of my artwork until I saw this scan of my Morning Glories by the Cruse scanner (thanks to Mark @artsdistrictimageworks, who has the only Cruse scanner in the region). I dare say I haven't been doing my paperart justice, which all goes to show, in this day and age of social media, it's not really sufficient to produce good art, you have to document it just as well, if not better. I will be getting a few more of my floral pieces scanned, for future prints. If there's any particular piece you'd like to see as a print, let me know in the comments! (Thank you to those who already responded to this in my story a few days ago.) . #WHPUpToMe #WHPGlamourShot #WHPMadeFromPaper #JUDiTHandROLFE

A post shared by JUDiTH+ROLFE paper art (@judithandrolfe) on

  1. IreneDesign2011
    August 20, 2019 at 9:14 am

    This paper art are amazing and beautiful, Donna 🙂

  2. janhaltn
    August 20, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Simply amazing. Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 20, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    I absolutely would not have the patience to work in this medium at all but I am so glad others do because I love looking at their creations.

  5. StellaKate Blue
    August 20, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Indeed, fabulous.

