Not-So-Modern Glass

2 Comments

glass
Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka. Photograph © Guido Mocafico

These glorious, life-like sea creatures and plants were intended as scientific models, but Victorian naturalist glassworkers Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka unwittingly made enduring works of art. The father and son team (Leopold Blaschka, May 27, 1822 – July 3, 1895, and Rudolf Blaschka, June 17, 1857 – May 1, 1939) created stunning, accurate representations that are now highly collectible.

In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, most universities used pressed and carefully-labeled natural specimens as teaching tools. However, once pressed, the specimens were rendered two-dimensional, and their preservation typically resulted in their losing their natural color. The idea of having the specimens rendered in lifelike glass initially came from royalty. in 1859, Prince Camille de Rohan commissioned Leopold to make 100 varieties of orchid in glass for his private collection. Those first specimens were displayed as a public spectacle, eventually getting the attention of universities and museums around the world. Among other collections, the plants created by the Blaschkas form the basis of the highly-regarded glass flowers collection in the Harvard Museum of Natural History.

In addition to his success at rendering plants in glass, Leopold, eventually joined by Rudolf, fulfilled many commissions making invertebrates out of glass for museums and universities. The pair acquired wet specimens from around the world, went on their own collection trips, and even built a small aquarium so they could work from life. The invertebrates were even more successful than their plants, since most people hadn’t ever seen the creatures outside of wet specimens. Experiencing the creatures in realistic color in lifelike poses made a big impression on the museum-going public, and the models clinched the Blaschkas title as the darlings of museums, universities, and high schools on both sides of the Atlantic.

You can see the astonishing glass creations by Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka in the Harvard Museum of Natural History, the Corning Museum of Glass, the London Natural History Museum, the Boston Museum of Science, and many, many other organizations.

#blaschkaglass #

Some of you may have noticed our post earlier this month of the Blaschka glass nautilus and wondered where its characteristic shell was. That model is of the male, shell-less and much smaller than the female of the same species. The males have a large sperm sack (the length of their tentacles) that becomes detached from the male when it transfers sperm to the female. Males die after reproducing, possibly eaten by the female. The glass model is likely the only representative of the male of this species in the MCZ, thus it is a very special specimen in our collection of Blaschka models. The first image is of the female’s shell on exhibit in the Harvard Museum of Natural History (MCZ specimen collected off the coast of Texas) and the second is the image we shared earlier of the male, digitized by Peter Fried. #harvardmuseum #blaschkaglass #nautilus #naturalhistory #naturalhistorycollection #mczmalacology

As a flower lover, Harvard’s Glass Flower Exhibit is astonishing both because of the artistry (every bit is made of glass by hand) and because of the flowers they chose to immortalize this way. Pokeweed. A common dahlia that you might walk past without stopping. A simple bouquet of what look like flowers picked from the roadside, not a florist’s bounty. It’s a fascinating reminder of how each generation values different flowers, and how even pokeweed may be exciting enough for kings and billionaires to gaze on. The Blaschka Glass Models are on public display at Harvard’s Museum of Natural History. We found street parking (!) but you can also park at Alewife and take the red line. There’s a also deeply fulfilling insect exhibit down the hall for those who love beetles and bees. Highly recommended for garden lovers who can’t get their hands in the soil in this season. ☺️ . . . #blaschka #blaschkaglass #glassflowers #flowerstagram #museum #naturalhistorymuseum #harvard #victorianart #iloveflowers #flowerlover

Sea dragon in #blaschkaglass

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    August 19, 2019 at 7:28 am

    Please don’t touch….Unbelievable…….Would so enjoy seeing this in real life.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

