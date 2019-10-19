Perfect Asymmetry

Janis Kerman

Today, I thought I’d post about a jewelry artist whose work makes me all tingly.

Even in 1975 when she was first studying art, Janis Kerman knew that jewelry was her true passion. After learning gem setting and metal working techniques, the artist began working exclusively in precious metals, gems and alternative materials. Specializing in limited edition and one-of-a-kind jewelry, Kerman produces truly unique, eminently-wearable pieces.

The vast majority of Kerman’s pieces explore asymmetry, but they are nonetheless beautifully balanced. I am a huge fan of unexpected pairings, and I think Kerman’s jewelry – especially her earrings – are remarkable for the dialogue each element creates with the other. She’s going on my someday-for-sure list.

You can follow the incomparable Janis Kerman on her website and on Instagram.