My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Perfect Asymmetry

by 1 Comment

Janis Kerman

Today, I thought I’d post about a jewelry artist whose work makes me all tingly.

Even in 1975 when she was first studying art, Janis Kerman knew that jewelry was her true passion. After learning gem setting and metal working techniques, the artist began working exclusively in precious metals, gems and alternative materials. Specializing in limited edition and one-of-a-kind jewelry, Kerman produces truly unique, eminently-wearable pieces.

The vast majority of Kerman’s pieces explore asymmetry, but they are nonetheless beautifully balanced. I am a huge fan of unexpected pairings, and I think Kerman’s jewelry – especially her earrings – are remarkable for the dialogue each element creates with the other. She’s going on my someday-for-sure list.

You can follow the incomparable Janis Kerman on her website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Perfect Asymmetry

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 19, 2019 at 6:47 am

    Really good design work.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.