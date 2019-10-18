My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Creative Insomnia

I confess Scottish designer Donna Wilson confuses me more than a little. I initially found the quirky, asymmetrical furniture above, but when I went looking for the artist, I discovered she also makes sweaters and watercolors and scarves and wall hangings and knitted creatures and bamboo tableware and on and on…

That’s frankly just too much for me to process, so I’m going to focus on her furniture, which is marvelous and filled with color and fun and joy. I would love to have a space where I could use them.

…And cards and quilts and socks and ornaments and journals and toys and purses…

“A year ago I embarked on a new direction with the main purpose to satisfy my creativity. I finally managed to stand back from what I was doing with my company and see what I needed to do. With no idea where it would take me, I started drawing and painting in the evenings. The next step was for me to bring these abstract doodle to life and start working in wood, I wanted to make hand-assembled pieces using traditional carpentry techniques and luckily my partner Jon was able to help me develop these pieces into a collection of chairs and mirrors.”

-Donna Wilson

…And hot water bottles and makeup bags and accessories and ornaments and jewelry and wrapping paper and tea towels… Does she ever sleep?

You can check out all of the endlessly-creative Donna Wilson’s 1,000,000 interests on her website and on Facebook and Instagram.

Scarves and totes new in stock ! #aw19 #newcollection

Details #abstractsssembly

Wow a big hello to all my new followers, #abstractsssembly is a new project for me which has taken me out of my comfort zone, and having had such a positive response from all you guys has really given me encouragement for this direction. If you don’t know me, I’m a #scottish textile designer, and I have run my business for 16 years now since I graduated from the @royalcollegeofart . Last year I started to feel like I needed a creative refresh and managed a few days away on my own in my most favourite place – a tiny fishing village in the north east of Scotland ! The peace let me think and on my return I started painting and drawing again. These pieces are what came out when I decided to switch wool for wood!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Creative Insomnia

  1. loisajay
    October 18, 2019 at 6:48 am

    I’ve heard of multi-talented, but she takes it to a whole new level! gorgeous stuff, though.

  2. Over Soil
    October 18, 2019 at 6:58 am

    I cannot see the chairs being kitten friendly, so they’re not for me. Pretty and quirky, but not for me.

  3. bcparkison
    October 18, 2019 at 8:20 am

    These do but also some getting used to but also some real planning went into the design.

