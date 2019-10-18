Creative Insomnia

I confess Scottish designer Donna Wilson confuses me more than a little. I initially found the quirky, asymmetrical furniture above, but when I went looking for the artist, I discovered she also makes sweaters and watercolors and scarves and wall hangings and knitted creatures and bamboo tableware and on and on…

That’s frankly just too much for me to process, so I’m going to focus on her furniture, which is marvelous and filled with color and fun and joy. I would love to have a space where I could use them.

…And cards and quilts and socks and ornaments and journals and toys and purses…

“A year ago I embarked on a new direction with the main purpose to satisfy my creativity. I finally managed to stand back from what I was doing with my company and see what I needed to do. With no idea where it would take me, I started drawing and painting in the evenings. The next step was for me to bring these abstract doodle to life and start working in wood, I wanted to make hand-assembled pieces using traditional carpentry techniques and luckily my partner Jon was able to help me develop these pieces into a collection of chairs and mirrors.” -Donna Wilson

…And hot water bottles and makeup bags and accessories and ornaments and jewelry and wrapping paper and tea towels… Does she ever sleep?

You can check out all of the endlessly-creative Donna Wilson’s 1,000,000 interests on her website and on Facebook and Instagram.