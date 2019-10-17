Etsomnia™ 242: Temptations

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
This weekend, I become eligible for retirement! That doesn’t mean I’m actually retiring, but it’s nice to know it’s at least an option. I was looking back at my birthday post last year, and reading the comments, I came across this gem from my virtual bestie. It made me laugh hard (again).
“What a treat to have an Etsomnia post that is chock full of delightful, beautiful things without any tat or craft stash and hot glue horrors.”
-Laura, A Pict in PA
She’s not wrong, so here, once again, is a post full of all the idiotic things I’d buy myself if I was
. (I’m not loaded.) I have been saving for my retirement for quite a while, but the one thing that could derail the plan is acquisitive and loaded , so I will have to irresponsible shopping all of the resist , ridiculous , unnecessary , impractical , obscenely-extravagant , gratuitously-fabulous , over-the-top things I silly in today’s Etsomnia! Be warned: since my goal is to resist temptation, everything I’m listing today is definitely don’t need . way out of my budget
I would really have to up my gravy game with this beauty! By CrescentCityConnect
Oops, sorry. I think I just drooled a little. By PaulineArtStore
Swoon! By ShopMorphew
I don’t know why I’m so obsessed with these things, but I am! By HighRidgeTreasures
Tiffany makes my heart beat faster! By ColistpaneArtStudio
Star Wars themed room by TinyTownStudios. Who else?
Best opal jewelry ever. By AviantiJewelry
I really like our bed, but I’d be willing to break it up for firewood if it meant I could have this modern gothic gorgeousness! By GrantCreative
You can never have too much fluorite… By RockRoomLargeRocks
Silly? Sure. Your point? By Braxae, of course
Yes, please! By BlasemanStudios
You’d need to buy Windex by the case! By GCCBeauty
I’m in love! By AbsoluteGlass
That’s one solution when we need a second guest room! By ZephyreTinyHomes
Why do I need an antique walking stick/compact? Give me a minute. I’ll think of something. By CompactQueen
I would never take them off! By deJongheJewelry
I would love to look out and see this beauty in my garden! By SusanWoodfordSculptu
We’d be very popular… By TikiKevsTikiShop
OMG! By RachelKerbyCouture
My obsession with this 3-foot-wide vintage optometrist sign might make more sense if I at least wore glasses. I don’t care. It’s fantastic! By EpoqueVintage
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
October 17, 2019 at 6:43 am
I was part-way through reading that familiar comment before I realised it was my words. Ha ha! I apparently need more caffeine than tea provides. As you might expect, given our tastes crossover so strongly, most of the items on your wish list would also feature on mine. I especially love the kimono, the opal ring, and the opticians sign. My husband and kids would love that Star Wars room. If karma works at all then you deserve all the beautiful things your heart desires for sending out such uplifting and inspiring blog content into the universe each day.
October 17, 2019 at 7:33 am
You are a lovely woman and whatever I’m paying you, it’s not enough. Thank you for inspiring today’s post! XO
October 17, 2019 at 8:11 am
Laura does have a way with words. She ‘rocks’,I think that is the way kids talk today???
October 17, 2019 at 10:08 am
I just adore you, Beverly.
October 17, 2019 at 8:22 am
I couldn’t say it any better. I would be lost without Donna. My wife passed over ten years ago. Even if she was still alive, she would never wear it but I felll in love with the violet dress. WOW — Hal
October 17, 2019 at 10:10 am
Oh, Hal, you’re so sweet to me. I’ll bet your wife would have loved that dress!
October 17, 2019 at 7:48 am
That canoe… I have seen pics of where you live and I’m pretty sure you need it!
October 17, 2019 at 10:08 am
I know. I’m especially tempted because when we weren’t in it, it is beautiful enough to hang on the wall!
October 17, 2019 at 8:12 am
Yes..several of these would be on my list if I could afford a list.
October 17, 2019 at 10:09 am
I’m glad you liked them! I have no good reason to own any of them, but I think they’re all delish! (Especially that optometrist’s sign.)
