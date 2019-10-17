Etsomnia™ 242: Temptations

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

(Item above by Scout and Forge.)

This weekend, I become eligible for retirement! That doesn’t mean I’m actually retiring, but it’s nice to know it’s at least an option. I was looking back at my birthday post last year, and reading the comments, I came across this gem from my virtual bestie. It made me laugh hard (again).

“What a treat to have an Etsomnia post that is chock full of delightful, beautiful things without any tat or craft stash and hot glue horrors.” -Laura, A Pict in PA

She’s not wrong, so here, once again, is a post full of all the idiotic things I’d buy myself if I was acquisitive and loaded. (I’m not loaded.) I have been saving for my retirement for quite a while, but the one thing that could derail the plan is irresponsible shopping, so I will have to resist all of the ridiculous, unnecessary, impractical, obscenely-extravagant, gratuitously-fabulous, over-the-top, silly things I definitely don’t need in today’s Etsomnia! Be warned: since my goal is to resist temptation, everything I’m listing today is way out of my budget.

I would really have to up my gravy game with this beauty! By CrescentCityConnect

Oops, sorry. I think I just drooled a little. By PaulineArtStore

Swoon! By ShopMorphew

I don’t know why I’m so obsessed with these things, but I am! By HighRidgeTreasures

Tiffany makes my heart beat faster! By ColistpaneArtStudio

Star Wars themed room by TinyTownStudios. Who else?

Best opal jewelry ever. By AviantiJewelry

I really like our bed, but I’d be willing to break it up for firewood if it meant I could have this modern gothic gorgeousness! By GrantCreative

You can never have too much fluorite… By RockRoomLargeRocks

Silly? Sure. Your point? By Braxae, of course

Yes, please! By BlasemanStudios

You’d need to buy Windex by the case! By GCCBeauty

I’m in love! By AbsoluteGlass

That’s one solution when we need a second guest room! By ZephyreTinyHomes

Why do I need an antique walking stick/compact? Give me a minute. I’ll think of something. By CompactQueen

I would never take them off! By deJongheJewelry

I would love to look out and see this beauty in my garden! By SusanWoodfordSculptu

We’d be very popular… By TikiKevsTikiShop

OMG! By RachelKerbyCouture

My obsession with this 3-foot-wide vintage optometrist sign might make more sense if I at least wore glasses. I don’t care. It’s fantastic! By EpoqueVintage