Project Versailles

Photo: Mister Knight

Today is my father’s birthday, so I thought I’d post about something he would find interesting (even though he doesn’t read my blog…)

These are mind-blowing closeup tours of the Palace of Versailles sent to me by friend and reader Hal. He points out that the virtual tours would be even more magnificent viewed through VR goggles, but we both agree that they’re pretty amazing, even without the fancy headgear!

Google’s Arts and Culture site affords a mind-blowing bird’s eye view of the famous Palace of Versailles which you couldn’t see even if you were to visit the Palace itself. Features include the option to zoom into each of the famous painted ceilings, behind-the-scenes photos of the site, a special tour of the many appearances of Marie Antoinette in the Palace’s art, an exploration of science and innovation at Versailles, and a multitude of other galleries and tours. I have only scratched the surface of the visual tours on offer, but I thoroughly enjoyed what I’ve seen thus far.

Go have yourself a mini virtual vacation at the Palace of Versailles on Google Arts and Culture. You’ll be glad you did!