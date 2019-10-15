Photographer Natalie Lennard (A.K.A. Miss Aniela) creates fantasy landscapes which perfectly show off the often-outrageous-but-always-glorious haute couture fashions at their center. The glamorous shoots feature surrealistic details and special effects, created with a combination of practical effects, photoshop, and even C.G.I. But the model’s poses and lighting are always captured in-camera.
I find these images visually intriguing and completely fascinating. I love Miss Aniela’s eye and her sense of fashion and drama. It would be really interesting if someone took some of these images as inspiration for a series of short stories. I’d love to know more about those universes she creates.
You can follow Miss Aniela on her website and on Instagram. You can also buy her photos on Saatchi Art.
October 15, 2019 at 7:03 am
Couldn’t you picture Grace Coddington doing this in Vogue? Amazing photography.
October 15, 2019 at 7:13 am
Oh, I could!
October 15, 2019 at 7:17 am
Art can take you anywhere!
October 15, 2019 at 8:40 am
It certainly can! You’re going to love tomorrow’s post, too!
October 15, 2019 at 7:32 am
These designs are indeed fantastical!
October 15, 2019 at 8:40 am
Such beautiful compositions. That must be a very satisfying job!
October 15, 2019 at 8:22 am
Again I am totally lost as to what is real and what is 3-D art. I did enjoy looking at all of them. Hal
October 15, 2019 at 8:40 am
I’m not sure we’re supposed to be able to draw a hard line between them. Very talented people!
