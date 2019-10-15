My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Fantasy Landscapes

by 8 Comments

Miss Aniela/Natalie Lennard

Photographer Natalie Lennard (A.K.A. Miss Aniela) creates fantasy landscapes which perfectly show off the often-outrageous-but-always-glorious haute couture fashions at their center. The glamorous shoots feature surrealistic details and special effects, created with a combination of practical effects, photoshop, and even C.G.I. But the model’s poses and lighting are always captured in-camera.

I find these images visually intriguing and completely fascinating. I love Miss Aniela’s eye and her sense of fashion and drama. It would be really interesting if someone took some of these images as inspiration for a series of short stories. I’d love to know more about those universes she creates.

You can follow Miss Aniela on her website and on Instagram. You can also buy her photos on Saatchi Art.

View this post on Instagram

On the Kimpton's private beach in Grand Cayman, sunset shoot for our TV and print ad campaign with celebrity model Selita Ebanks. DREAM IN CAYMAN produced for the Cayman Department of Tourism, bringing our #SurrealFashion artistry into commercial. This little BTS reel gives a quick insight to the process of the whole Iguana segment – both video (shot by Beyond Content and ALT FX) with Red system and stills (shot by us) in #phaseone 100MP. We filmed and shot Selita for compositing with Peter the #blueiguana from the island's sanctuary and flying eagle rays in post-production. Final ad features Sarah McTaggart 'Beyond the Sea' soundtrack. Big thank you to The Richards Group, Dallas, for bringing this amazing job our way, and to my partner Matt for his tireless production work on this entire project. Agency: The Richards Group / Producer: Matt Lennard of Miss Aniela, working with The Richards Group / Client: Cayman Department of Tourism / Videography: Beyond Content @beyondcontent / CGI: Alt VFX / Photography & post-production: Natalie Lennard & Matthew Lennard of Miss Aniela @missaniela / Cayman Production Assistance: Badir Awe, Awesome Productions / Stylist: Leonid Gurevich @leonidgurevich / Model: Selita Ebanks @selitaebanks / Hair: Pasquale Caselle @hairbypasquale / MUA: Stephanie Ford @stephaniefordmua / Assistants: Tim Charles Matthews @talltimphotos, Chris Christoforou @supershinysoul, Joanna Dybisz / With thanks to Blue Iguana Nature Reserve, and to the Kimpton Seafire Resort 🔥 #adcampaign #styling #caymanislands #fashion #campaign #tourism #luxury #blueiguana #selitaebanks #caribbean @phaseonephoto @broncolor

A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on

View this post on Instagram

'STATE OF GRACE' (2017) coming to exhibition in Sweden soon… inspired by the 19th century angels and archangels of William-Adolphe Bouguereau and Herbert James Draper, to re-imagine the angel as otherworldly, ethereal creature of incredible scale, shot in the Green State Bedroom of Holkham Hall – the finest example of Palladian revival style and of architectural scale in England. A modern twist on the classical, shot with intricate post-production intended specifically for large scale print available on @saatchiart Model @ginaharrison, Hmua @pennold, Stylist @claudiarosewalder, corset @sian_hoffman Assistant Daniel Lennard #giclee #limitededition #surreal #art #fineart #fashion #fairytale #luxury #painting #dreamlocation #saatchiart #artistsoninstagram #wings #cgi #bird #angel #archangel

A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on

View this post on Instagram

Swipe for full print ad for Iguana, from DREAM IN CAYMAN bringing our #SurrealFashion artistry into a TV & print tourism campaign we produced for the Cayman Department of Tourism. Here, showcasing treasures of the #CaymanIslands… the endangered Blue Iguana, island celebrity Selita Ebanks, and Caymanian musician Sarah McTaggart 'Beyond the Sea' soundtrack (in the TV ad, see previous post), all combined to create a surreal moving dreamscape, eagle rays jumping over the night sea! We pulled together a dream team, our long-time reliant stylist Leonid Gurevich and videographers Beyond Content, striving to make a memorable and magical campaign. Big thank you to The Richards Group, Dallas, for bringing this amazing job our way, and to my partner Matt for his tireless production work on this entire project. BTS video to follow. Agency: The Richards Group / Producer: Matt Lennard of Miss Aniela, working with The Richards Group / Client: Cayman Department of Tourism / Videography: Beyond Content @beyondcontent / CGI: Alt VFX / Photography & post-production: Natalie Lennard & Matthew Lennard of Miss Aniela @missaniela / Cayman Production Assistance: Badir Awe, Awesome Productions / Stylist: Leonid Gurevich @leonidgurevich / Model: Selita Ebanks @selitaebanks / Hair: Pasquale Caselle @hairbypasquale / MUA: Stephanie Ford @stephaniefordmua / Assistants: Tim Charles Matthews @talltimphotos, Chris Christoforou @supershinysoul, Joanna Dybisz / With thanks to Blue Iguana Nature Reserve, and to the Kimpton Seafire Resort 🔥 #adcampaign #styling #caymanislands #fashion #campaign #tourism #luxury #blueiguana #selitaebanks #caribbean @phaseonephoto @broncolor

A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on

View this post on Instagram

WOLVES OF BEIHAI (2019) Presenting new piece in #SurrealFashion collaborative collection with @guopei. The [yá zì 睚眦], hybrid of wolf and dragon, is one of the nine sons of the Dragon King in Chinese mythology. Aggressive and defensive, he is found symbolised on swords' cross-guards, a legendary creature with a coat of both fur and scales. In this piece, working with a special effects artist we re-imagined the legendary creature as companion to a majestic and statuesque woman adorned in couterier Guo Pei, shot within Beihai Park, Beijing. #SurrealFashion #Giclee #limitededition #guopei #missanielaguopei Team: Photographer @missaniela / Couture by @guopei / Wolf Dragons by Christopher Antoniou / Hair by @mingyue617 / MUA @zihuiyoung / Production by Miss Aniela & Guo Pei @syllllllllv #guopei #hautecouture #fineart #eastasian #china #beijing #dreamlocations @phaseonephoto

A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on

View this post on Instagram

Pleased to announce the launch of the DREAM IN CAYMAN campaign we produced for the Cayman Department of Tourism, with the first piece 🐢 This campaign involved both stills and video we shot and directed out in the Cayman Islands. The remit was to bring glamorous, high-fashion artistry into a tourism campaign like no other, incorporating our #SurrealFashion aesthetic and styling by Leonid Gurevich to make it the envy of the Caribbean and of tourist boards worldwide. To forge magical, vivid scenes that last memorably beyond a magazine spread. Several of the pieces including this one were shot in the ocean, with help of underwater Cayman-based diving instructor & photographer Jason Washington, then conjured into an intricate but realistic composite through my post-production. This campaign would have been impossible without months of work by my partner producer Matt Lennard working tirelessly with Kerstin Fredrickson of TRG / The Richards Group. Major thanks to all the team from TRG, client CDOT, our invaluable photography assistants Tim Charles Matthews and Chris Christoforou during the trip, and to the whole team involved ☄ Credits overview: Agency: The Richards Group / Client: Cayman Department of Tourism / Photography, & post-production: Photography & post-production: Natalie & Matthew Lennard of Miss Aniela / Producer: Matt Lennard of Miss Aniela, and The Richards Group / Underwater photography stills: Jason Washington @caymanjason / Diving instructor: @stephlynn222 / Stylist & Dress: @leonidgurevich / Model: Carmen Obied @carmen_obied / Assistants: Tim Charles Matthews @talltimphotos, Chris Christoforou, and Joanna Dybisz for the most important job of all in looking after my child Lilith ☄ #adcampaign #styling #caymanislands #fashion#campaign #tourism #luxury

A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on

View this post on Instagram

INTO THE LAND OF THE QILIN (2018) (crop) Whilst the Western world is familiar with the dragon and the phoenix, there are lesser-known supernatural beings in Chinese mythology. One of these is the Qilin, "the Chinese Unicorn". The Emperor Yongle proclaimed these animals as magical and saw them as a legitimisation of his greatness, but they also embody humility and benevolence. Although the Qilin may be terrifying to behold, legends describe it as a gentle and peaceful creature. . . It is believed that the Qilin would appear during the reign of a good ruler, or shortly before the birth or death of a sage. According to belief, the birth of one of China’s greatest sages Confucius was made known when a Qilin appeared to his pregnant mother. This Qilin coughed up an inscribed jade tablet foretelling the future greatness of the child in the womb. Dress by @guopei as part of our #missanielaguopei #SurrealFashion series. Qilin created by Guodong Zhao #qilin #chinesemythology #chineseunicorn #guopei #cgi @mingyue617 @zihiuyoung @syllllllllv Scroll for detail and full piece ➡️

A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Fantasy Landscapes

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    October 15, 2019 at 7:03 am

    Couldn’t you picture Grace Coddington doing this in Vogue? Amazing photography.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    October 15, 2019 at 7:17 am

    Art can take you anywhere!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. StellaKate Blue
    October 15, 2019 at 7:32 am

    These designs are indeed fantastical!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    October 15, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Again I am totally lost as to what is real and what is 3-D art. I did enjoy looking at all of them. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.