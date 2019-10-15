Miss Aniela/Natalie Lennard

Photographer Natalie Lennard (A.K.A. Miss Aniela) creates fantasy landscapes which perfectly show off the often-outrageous-but-always-glorious haute couture fashions at their center. The glamorous shoots feature surrealistic details and special effects, created with a combination of practical effects, photoshop, and even C.G.I. But the model’s poses and lighting are always captured in-camera.

I find these images visually intriguing and completely fascinating. I love Miss Aniela’s eye and her sense of fashion and drama. It would be really interesting if someone took some of these images as inspiration for a series of short stories. I’d love to know more about those universes she creates.

You can follow Miss Aniela on her website and on Instagram. You can also buy her photos on Saatchi Art.