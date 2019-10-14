My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

In the Dangerfield Zone

by 3 Comments

Dangerfield Woodcraft

Floridian Matthew Dangerfield is a busy guy. In addition to his very demanding job as a Florida firefighter and paramedic, he is also the father of five (!), and, along with his designer wife, Crystal, he’s got a thriving custom woodworking business to boot. How does he find the time?

The dynamic Dangerfields (I would read that superhero comic) create stunningly-designed interior decor items. They focus on beautifully-made rustic items like interior barn doors and shelves, and the two of them cook up the most phenomenal bunk beds, lofts, and play houses I’ve ever seen. They make me long to be 3 feet tall so I can have one, too.

Dangerfield Woodcraft loves to work with their clients to create custom, one-of-a-kind creations. If you look at their customer reviews on Etsy, they read more like love letters, and for good reason. The Dangerfields are making their clients pieces to be passed down from generation to generation.

You can follow the very talented Dangerfield Woodcraft on their website and on Instagram and Etsy. You can also check out Crystal on her food blog, Dangerously Delicious!

View this post on Instagram

Our beds are custom built to exceed your expectations!

A post shared by Dangerfield Woodcraft (@dangerfieldwoodcraft) on

View this post on Instagram

This Full Size Playhouse version has several NEW upgrades including Rustic Gray stained wood floor/ ceiling, dual remotes for the wireless LED lighting. Also you’ll notice a new “Dutch” style door. This one is going to Ohio AFTER we display it at the West Palm Beach Home Show Feb 16-18. Colors were chosen by the customer. Flowers still need to go in, but that’ll wait until the show. Tag a friend who would love this in their home! . . . #playhouse #bunkbeds #dangerfieldwoodcraft #dangerfieldwoodcraftllc #familybusiness #kidsofinstagram #homedecor #designers #interiordesign #woodwork #furniture #pinterest #etsysellersofinstagram #etsyseller #homeshow #woodwork_feature #woodworker #bedroomdecor #interiordesign

A post shared by Dangerfield Woodcraft (@dangerfieldwoodcraft) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “In the Dangerfield Zone

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 14, 2019 at 7:24 am

    And he still has time to put out fires. Wow!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 14, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Wow! What wonderful creations and what stellar craftmanship.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.