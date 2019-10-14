In the Dangerfield Zone

Dangerfield Woodcraft

Floridian Matthew Dangerfield is a busy guy. In addition to his very demanding job as a Florida firefighter and paramedic, he is also the father of five (!), and, along with his designer wife, Crystal, he’s got a thriving custom woodworking business to boot. How does he find the time?

The dynamic Dangerfields (I would read that superhero comic) create stunningly-designed interior decor items. They focus on beautifully-made rustic items like interior barn doors and shelves, and the two of them cook up the most phenomenal bunk beds, lofts, and play houses I’ve ever seen. They make me long to be 3 feet tall so I can have one, too.

Dangerfield Woodcraft loves to work with their clients to create custom, one-of-a-kind creations. If you look at their customer reviews on Etsy, they read more like love letters, and for good reason. The Dangerfields are making their clients pieces to be passed down from generation to generation.

You can follow the very talented Dangerfield Woodcraft on their website and on Instagram and Etsy. You can also check out Crystal on her food blog, Dangerously Delicious!